Daily Reading for Sunday, February 14th, 2021
Daily Reading for Sunday February 14, 2021Reading 1, Leviticus 13:1-2, 44-46
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 32:1-2, 5, 11
Gospel, Mark 1:40-45
Reading 2, First Corinthians 10:31-11:1
Reading 1, Leviticus 13:1-2, 44-46
1 Yahweh said to Moses and Aaron,
2 'If a swelling or scab or spot appears on someone's skin, which could develop into a contagious skin-disease, that person must then be taken to the priest, either Aaron or one of his sons.
44 the person has such a disease: he is unclean. The priest will declare him unclean; he has a contagious skin-disease of the head.
45 'Anyone with a contagious skin-disease will wear torn clothing and disordered hair; and will cover the upper lip and shout, "Unclean, unclean."
46 As long as the disease lasts, such a person will be unclean and, being unclean, will live alone and live outside the camp.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 32:1-2, 5, 11
1 [Of David Poem] How blessed are those whose offence is forgiven, whose sin blotted out.
2 How blessed are those to whom Yahweh imputes no guilt, whose spirit harbours no deceit.
5 I made my sin known to you, did not conceal my guilt. I said, 'I shall confess my offence to Yahweh.' And you, for your part, took away my guilt, forgave my sin.
11 Rejoice in Yahweh, exult all you upright, shout for joy, you honest of heart.
Gospel, Mark 1:40-45
40 A man suffering from a virulent skin-disease came to him and pleaded on his knees saying, 'If you are willing, you can cleanse me.'
41 Feeling sorry for him, Jesus stretched out his hand, touched him and said to him, 'I am willing. Be cleansed.'
42 And at once the skin-disease left him and he was cleansed.
43 And at once Jesus sternly sent him away and said to him,
44 'Mind you tell no one anything, but go and show yourself to the priest, and make the offering for your cleansing prescribed by Moses as evidence to them.'
45 The man went away, but then started freely proclaiming and telling the story everywhere, so that Jesus could no longer go openly into any town, but stayed outside in deserted places. Even so, people from all around kept coming to him.
Reading 2, First Corinthians 10:31-11:1
31 Whatever you eat, then, or drink, and whatever else you do, do it all for the glory of God.
32 Never be a cause of offence, either to Jews or to Greeks or to the Church of God,
33 just as I try to accommodate everybody in everything, not looking for my own advantage, but for the advantage of everybody else, so that they may be saved.
1 Take me as your pattern, just as I take Christ for mine.
