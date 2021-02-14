Daily Reading for Sunday, February 14th, 2021

Daily Reading for Sunday February 14, 2021 Reading 1, Leviticus 13:1-2, 44-46

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 32:1-2, 5, 11

Gospel, Mark 1:40-45

Reading 2, First Corinthians 10:31-11:1



40 A man suffering from a virulent skin-disease came to him and pleaded on his knees saying, 'If you are willing, you can cleanse me.'

41 Feeling sorry for him, Jesus stretched out his hand, touched him and said to him, 'I am willing. Be cleansed.'

42 And at once the skin-disease left him and he was cleansed.

43 And at once Jesus sternly sent him away and said to him,

44 'Mind you tell no one anything, but go and show yourself to the priest, and make the offering for your cleansing prescribed by Moses as evidence to them.'

45 The man went away, but then started freely proclaiming and telling the story everywhere, so that Jesus could no longer go openly into any town, but stayed outside in deserted places. Even so, people from all around kept coming to him.

31 Whatever you eat, then, or drink, and whatever else you do, do it all for the glory of God.

32 Never be a cause of offence, either to Jews or to Greeks or to the Church of God,

33 just as I try to accommodate everybody in everything, not looking for my own advantage, but for the advantage of everybody else, so that they may be saved.

1 Take me as your pattern, just as I take Christ for mine.