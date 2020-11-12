Daily Reading for Thursday, November 12th, 2020

Reading 1, Philemon 1:7-20

7 I have received much joy and encouragement by your love; you have set the hearts of God's holy people at rest.

8 Therefore, although in Christ I have no hesitations about telling you what your duty is,

9 I am rather appealing to your love, being what I am, Paul, an old man, and now also a prisoner of Christ Jesus.

10 I am appealing to you for a child of mine, whose father I became while wearing these chains: I mean Onesimus.

11 He was of no use to you before, but now he is useful both to you and to me.

12 I am sending him back to you -- that is to say, sending you my own heart.

13 I should have liked to keep him with me; he could have been a substitute for you, to help me while I am in the chains that the gospel has brought me.

14 However, I did not want to do anything without your consent; it would have been forcing your act of kindness, which should be spontaneous.

15 I suppose you have been deprived of Onesimus for a time, merely so that you could have him back for ever,

16 no longer as a slave, but something much better than a slave, a dear brother; especially dear to me, but how much more to you, both on the natural plane and in the Lord.

17 So if you grant me any fellowship with yourself, welcome him as you would me;

18 if he has wronged you in any way or owes you anything, put it down to my account.

19 I am writing this in my own hand: I, Paul, shall pay it back -- I make no mention of a further debt, that you owe your very self to me!

20 Well then, brother, I am counting on you, in the Lord; set my heart at rest, in Christ.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 146:7, 8-9, 9-10

7 gives justice to the oppressed, gives food to the hungry; Yahweh sets prisoners free.

8 Yahweh gives sight to the blind, lifts up those who are bowed down.

9 Yahweh protects the stranger, he sustains the orphan and the widow. Yahweh loves the upright,but he frustrates the wicked.

10 Yahweh reigns for ever, your God, Zion, from age to age.