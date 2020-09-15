We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Tuesday, September 15th, 2020
Daily Reading for Tuesday September 15, 2020Reading 1, 1 Corinthians 12:12-14, 27-31
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 10:1-2, 3, 4, 5
Gospel, John 19:25-27
Reading 1, 1 Corinthians 12:12-14, 27-31
12 For as with the human body which is a unity although it has many parts -- all the parts of the body, though many, still making up one single body -- so it is with Christ.
13 We were baptised into one body in a single Spirit, Jews as well as Greeks, slaves as well as free men, and we were all given the same Spirit to drink.
14 And indeed the body consists not of one member but of many.
27 Now Christ's body is yourselves, each of you with a part to play in the whole.
28 And those whom God has appointed in the Church are, first apostles, secondly prophets, thirdly teachers; after them, miraculous powers, then gifts of healing, helpful acts, guidance, various kinds of tongues.
29 Are all of them apostles? Or all prophets? Or all teachers? Or all miracle-workers?
30 Do all have the gifts of healing? Do all of them speak in tongues and all interpret them?
31 Set your mind on the higher gifts. And now I am going to put before you the best way of all.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 10:1-2, 3, 4, 5
1 Why, Yahweh, do you keep so distant, stay hidden in times of trouble?
2 In his pride the wicked hunts down the weak, who is caught in the schemes he devises.
3 The wicked is proud of his inmost desires, by his blasphemies the grasping spurns Yahweh,
4 the wicked in his arrogance does not look very far; 'There is no God,' is his only thought.
5 In all circumstances his step is assured; your judgements are above his head. His rivals? He scoffs at them all.
Gospel, John 19:25-27
25 Near the cross of Jesus stood his mother and his mother's sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary of Magdala.
26 Seeing his mother and the disciple whom he loved standing near her, Jesus said to his mother, 'Woman, this is your son.'
27 Then to the disciple he said, 'This is your mother.' And from that hour the disciple took her into his home.
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
September 14th, 2020Reading 1, Numbers 21:4-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 78:1-2, 34-35, 36-37, 38
Gospel, John 3:13-17
Reading 2, Philippians 2:6-11
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Notburga
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Padre Pio
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.