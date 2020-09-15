Daily Reading for Tuesday, September 15th, 2020

Reading 1, 1 Corinthians 12:12-14, 27-31

12 For as with the human body which is a unity although it has many parts -- all the parts of the body, though many, still making up one single body -- so it is with Christ.

13 We were baptised into one body in a single Spirit, Jews as well as Greeks, slaves as well as free men, and we were all given the same Spirit to drink.

14 And indeed the body consists not of one member but of many.

27 Now Christ's body is yourselves, each of you with a part to play in the whole.

28 And those whom God has appointed in the Church are, first apostles, secondly prophets, thirdly teachers; after them, miraculous powers, then gifts of healing, helpful acts, guidance, various kinds of tongues.

29 Are all of them apostles? Or all prophets? Or all teachers? Or all miracle-workers?

30 Do all have the gifts of healing? Do all of them speak in tongues and all interpret them?

31 Set your mind on the higher gifts. And now I am going to put before you the best way of all.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 10:1-2, 3, 4, 5

1 Why, Yahweh, do you keep so distant, stay hidden in times of trouble?

2 In his pride the wicked hunts down the weak, who is caught in the schemes he devises.

3 The wicked is proud of his inmost desires, by his blasphemies the grasping spurns Yahweh,

4 the wicked in his arrogance does not look very far; 'There is no God,' is his only thought.

5 In all circumstances his step is assured; your judgements are above his head. His rivals? He scoffs at them all.