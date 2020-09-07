Daily Reading for Monday, September 7th, 2020

Reading 1, First Corinthians 5:1-8

1 It is widely reported that there is sexual immorality among you, immorality of a kind that is not found even among gentiles: that one of you is living with his stepmother.

2 And you so filled with your own self-importance! It would have been better if you had been grieving bitterly, so that the man who has done this thing were turned out of the community.

3 For my part, however distant I am physically, I am present in spirit and have already condemned the man who behaved in this way, just as though I were present in person.

4 When you have gathered together in the name of our Lord Jesus, with the presence of my spirit, and in the power of our Lord Jesus,

5 hand such a man over to Satan, to be destroyed as far as natural life is concerned, so that on the Day of the Lord his spirit may be saved.

6 Your self-satisfaction is ill founded. Do you not realise that only a little yeast leavens the whole batch of dough?

7 Throw out the old yeast so that you can be the fresh dough, unleavened as you are. For our Passover has been sacrificed, that is, Christ;

8 let us keep the feast, then, with none of the old yeast and no leavening of evil and wickedness, but only the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 5:5-6, 7, 12

5 Boasters cannot stand their ground under your gaze. You hate evil-doers,

6 liars you destroy; the violent and deceitful Yahweh detests.

7 But, so great is your faithful love, I may come into your house, and before your holy temple bow down in reverence of you.

12 It is you who bless the upright, Yahweh, you surround them with favour as with a shield.