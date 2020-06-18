 Skip to content

Free World Class Catholic Education for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here

Daily Reading for Thursday, June 18th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Thursday, June 18th, 2020 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Thursday June 18, 2020

Reading 1, Sirach 48:1-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7
Gospel, Matthew 6:7-15

Reading 1, Sirach 48:1-14

1 Then the prophet Elijah arose like a fire, his word flaring like a torch.

2 It was he who brought famine on them and decimated them in his zeal.

3 By the word of the Lord he shut up the heavens, three times also he brought down fire.

4 How glorious you were in your miracles, Elijah! Has anyone reason to boast as you have? -

5 rousing a corpse from death, from Sheol, by the word of the Most High;

6 dragging kings down to destruction, and high dignitaries from their beds;

7 hearing a rebuke on Sinai and decrees of punishment on Horeb;

8 anointing kings as avengers, and prophets to succeed you;

9 taken up in the whirlwind of fire, in a chariot with fiery horses;

10 designated in the prophecies of doom to allay God's wrath before the fury breaks, to turn the hearts of fathers towards their children, and to restore the tribes of Jacob.

11 Blessed, those who will see you, and those who have fallen asleep in love; for we too shall certainly have life.

12 Such was Elijah, who was enveloped in a whirlwind; and Elisha was filled with his spirit; throughout his life no ruler could shake him, and no one could subdue him.

13 No task was too hard for him, and even in death his body prophesied.

14 In his lifetime he performed wonders, and in death his works were marvellous.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7

1 Yahweh is king! Let earth rejoice, the many isles be glad!

2 Cloud, black cloud enfolds him, saving justice and judgement the foundations of his throne.

3 Fire goes before him, sets ablaze his enemies all around;

4 his lightning-flashes light up the world, the earth sees it and quakes.

5 The mountains melt like wax, before the Lord of all the earth.

6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, all nations see his glory.

7 Shame on all who serve images, who pride themselves on their idols; bow down to him, all you gods!


FREE Catholic Classes Enroll Now

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, Matthew 6:7-15

7 'In your prayers do not babble as the gentiles do, for they think that by using many words they will make themselves heard.

8 Do not be like them; your Father knows what you need before you ask him.

9 So you should pray like this: Our Father in heaven, may your name be held holy,

10 your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as in heaven.

11 Give us today our daily bread.

12 And forgive us our debts, as we have forgiven those who are in debt to us.

13 And do not put us to the test, but save us from the Evil One.

14 'Yes, if you forgive others their failings, your heavenly Father will forgive you yours;

15 but if you do not forgive others, your Father will not forgive your failings either.


June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930

More Bible

Daily Readings

June 17th, 2020

Reading 1, Second Kings 2:1, 6-14
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 31:20, 21, 24
Gospel, Matthew 6:1-6, 16-18

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Thu, Jun. 18th
Fri, Jun. 19th
Sat, Jun. 20th
Sun, Jun. 21st
Mon, Jun. 22nd
Tue, Jun. 23rd
Bible Resources
Books of the Bible
Buy a Bible
Daily Readings
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments

Shop Catholic - Buy One Get One 50% OFF

Mix and match any of these bestselling products and enjoy 50% off the second item!

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now
Act of Contrition PDF

Free Catholic Educational PDF Downloads and Resources

PDF educational resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Mom of Carlo Acutis says son led her back to the Catholic faith

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.