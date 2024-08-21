Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, August 21

Prayer for the Sick and Seniors

All praise and glory are yours,

Lord our God.

For you have called us to serve you and one another in

love.

Bless our sick today so that they may bear their illness

in union with Jesus' sufferings and restore them quickly

to health.

Bless those who have grown old in your service

and give them courage and strength in their faith.

Lead us all to eternal glory.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ,

Your Son, who lives and reigns with you

and the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

Amen.



Mother of Perpetual Help pray for us.



Three Hail Marys.