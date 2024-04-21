Prayer of the Day for Sunday, April 21

A Prayer for the Dying and a Special Soul

O most merciful Jesus,

Lover of souls,

I beseech Thee,

by the agony of Thy most Sacred Heart,

and by the sorrows of Thine Immaculate Mother,

wash clean in the Thy Blood

the sinners of the whole world

who are to die this day.



Remember most especially the soul I spiritually adopt

with the intention of entrusting him or her to Thy

Shepherd's care:

I beseech Thee for the grace to move this sinner,

who is in danger of going to Hell, to repent.

I ask this because of my trust in Thy great mercy.



If it should please Thy Majesty to send me a suffering

this day

in exchange for the grace I ask for this soul,

then, it, too, shall please me very much,

and I thank Thee, Most Sweet Jesus,

Shepherd and Lover of Souls;

I thank Thee for this opportunity to give mercy

in thanksgiving for all the mercies

Thou hast shown me.



Amen.



Heart of Jesus, once in agony,

have mercy on the dying.