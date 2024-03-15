Prayer of the Day for Friday, March 15

Advent Prayer

Come, long-expected Jesus.

Excite in me a wonder at the wisdom and power of Your

Father and ours.

Receive my prayer as part of my service of the Lord

who enlists me in God's own work for justice.



Come, long-expected Jesus.

Excite in me a hunger for peace: peace in the world,

peace in my home, peace in myself.



Come, long-expected Jesus.

Excite in me a joy responsive to the Father's joy.

I seek His will so I can serve with gladness, singing and

love.



Come, long-expected Jesus.

Excite in me the joy and love and peace

it is right to bring to the manger of my Lord.

Raise in me, too,

sober reverence for the God who acted there,

hearty gratitude for the life begun there,

and spirited resolution to serve the Father and Son.



I pray in the name of Jesus Christ,

whose advent I hail.



Amen.