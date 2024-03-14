Prayer of the Day for Thursday, March 14

Prayer for God's Help in Daily Actions

Our Father, may everything I do begin with Your

Inspiration,

continue with Your Help,

and reach perfection under Your Guidance.

With Your loving care guide me in my daily actions.

Help me to persevere with love and sincerity.

Teach me to judge wisely the things of earth

and to love the things of Heaven.

Keep me in Your presence

and never let me be separated from You.

Your Spirit made me Your child,

confident to call You Father.

Make Your Love the foundation of my life.

Teach me to long for Heaven.

May its promise and hope guide my way on earth

until I reach eternal life with You.