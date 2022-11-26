Prayer of the Day for Saturday, November 26

Act of Entrustment to Mary

1. "Woman, behold your Son!" (Jn 19:26).

As we near the end of this Jubilee Year,

when you, O Mother, have offered us Jesus anew,

the blessed fruit of your womb most pure,

the Word made flesh, the world's Redeemer,

we hear more clearly the sweet echo of his words

entrusting us to you, making you our Mother:

"Woman, behold your Son!"

When he entrusted to you the Apostle John,

and with him the children of the Church and all people,

Christ did not diminish but affirmed anew

the role which is his alone as the Saviour of the world.

You are the splendour which in no way dims the light of

Christ,

for you exist in him and through him.

Everything in you is fiat: you are the Immaculate One,

through you there shines the fullness of grace.

Here, then, are your children, gathered before you

at the dawn of the new millennium.

The Church today, through the voice of the Successor of

Peter,

in union with so many Pastors assembled here

from every corner of the world,

seeks refuge in your motherly protection

and trustingly begs your intercession

as she faces the challenges which lie hidden in the

future.



2. In this year of grace, countless people have known

the overflowing joy of the mercy

which the Father has given us in Christ.

In the particular Churches throughout the world,

and still more in this centre of Christianity,

the widest array of people have accepted this gift.

Here the enthusiasm of the young rang out,

here the sick have lifted up their prayer.

Here have gathered priests and religious,

artists and journalists,

workers and people of learning,

children and adults,

and all have acknowledged in your beloved Son

the Word of God made flesh in your womb.

O Mother, intercede for us,

that the fruits of this Year will not be lost

and that the seeds of grace will grow

to the full measure of the holiness

to which we are all called.



3. Today we wish to entrust to you the future that awaits

us,

and we ask you to be with us on our way.

We are the men and women of an extraordinary time,

exhilarating yet full of contradictions.

Humanity now has instruments of unprecedented power:

we can turn this world into a garden,

or reduce it to a pile of rubble.

We have devised the astounding capacity

to intervene in the very well-springs of life:

man can use this power for good, within the bounds of the

moral law,

or he can succumb to the short-sighted pride

of a science which accepts no limits,

but tramples on the respect due to every human being.

Today as never before in the past,

humanity stands at a crossroads.

And once again, O Virgin Most Holy,

salvation lies fully and uniquely in Jesus, your Son.



4. Therefore, O Mother, like the Apostle John,

we wish to take you into our home (cf. Jn 19:27),

that we may learn from you to become like your Son.

"Woman, behold your son!"

Here we stand before you

to entrust to your maternal care

ourselves, the Church, the entire world.

Plead for us with your beloved Son

that he may give us in abundance the Holy Spirit,

the Spirit of truth which is the fountain of life.

Receive the Spirit for us and with us,

as happened in the first community gathered round you

in Jerusalem on the day of Pentecost (cf. Acts 1:14).

May the Spirit open our hearts to justice and love,

and guide people and nations to mutual understanding

and a firm desire for peace.

We entrust to you all people, beginning with the weakest:

the babies yet unborn,

and those born into poverty and suffering,

the young in search of meaning,

the unemployed,

and those suffering hunger and disease.

We entrust to you all troubled families,

the elderly with no one to help them,

and all who are alone and without hope.



5. O Mother, you know the sufferings

and hopes of the Church and the world:

come to the aid of your children in the daily trials

which life brings to each one,

and grant that, thanks to the efforts of all,

the darkness will not prevail over the light.

To you, Dawn of Salvation, we commit

our journey through the new Millennium,

so that with you as guide

all people may know Christ,

the light of the world and its only Saviour,

who reigns with the Father and the Holy Spirit

for ever and ever.



Amen.