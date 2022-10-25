Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, October 25
Bless Me, O Lord.
Heavenly Father, Almighty God,
I humble myself before your Presence.
What a joy it is to come to you.
I thank you and I praise your infinite Majesty,
Omnipotence and Perfections.
Please forgive me of all my sins.
Lord I come to you in my nothingness.
I want to worship you and adore you,
to love you with all my heart,
with all my mind,
with all my soul
and with all my strength.
I want to burn with desire for you like an angel.
I need you my Lord,
I am nothing without you.
I ask you to raise me before your Glory.
Shine your light upon me,
allow me to walk with you
and always do your Holy Will.
Protect me and bless me O Merciful Lord.
Fill me with your Holy Spirit,
grant me peace, love and joy.
Heal me, bless me and sanctify me O Lord;
make me a blessing for all those around me.
Amen.
