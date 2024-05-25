Prayer of the Day for Saturday, May 25

Night Prayer

God, come to my assistance.

Lord make haste to help me.

Glory be to the Father,

and to the Son,

and the Holy Spirit;

as it was in the beginning,

is now and ever shall be,

world without end.



Amen.



O my God, I thank you for having preserved me today

and for having given me so many blessings and graces.

I renew my dedication to you and ask your pardon for

all my sins.



Make a short review of the day, briefly recalling with

gratitude the good things that have happened, and

repenting in sincere sorrow the sins you have committed.