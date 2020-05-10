Special Ways to Celebrate Mom This Mother's Day

Mother's Day is right around the corner. What are you planning on doing to celebrate Mom?

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - Every year Mother's Day comes around and in an effort to show her how special she is to us, we probably get her a nice card and maybe some flowers. But how can we make Mother's Day even more special. This year take this great opportunity to show love and care for Mom with something that won't wither away or get lost in the filing cabinet.

Here are some suggestions on how to take Mother's Day to the next level this year.

1. Record Home Videos



Kids grow up so fast and mothers are usually the ones that feel the pain from losing their babies the most. So why not freeze those little faces in time with a nice home video interview. Sit the children down and record them talking about all their favorite things about mom. You can ask them what their favorite thing to do with her is or how they know she loves them.

You can even get the older kids to record a special prayer for mom, too.



2. Hidden Notes

With some index cards or small pieces of paper, hide some special notes for Mom around the house. Ask the kids to fill in the blank with statements like, "When I think about Mom, I think of ______." Make sure you get at least a dozen of these sweet notes to hide around the house the night before Mother's Day. It will definitely add some fun and excitement to a normal Mother's Day.





3. Sidewalk Chalk Messages

Mom will be in for a special surprise when she leaves the house Sunday morning to find a wonderful display made just for her in the driveway. This special treat is very simple if you have some sidewalk chalk laying around. Get the family together and write some sweet sentiments out for Mom and have the younger kids doodle some pictures for her. Make sure rain isn't in the forecast for this one, though.



4. Give Her A Little Encouragement

Being a mom is no easy feat. It's hours of hard work and stress making sure you are doing right by your children. On those particulary rough days, Mom is going to need some encouragement. For Mother's Day, a great gift idea is what Crosswalk.com calls an, "Encouragement Jar." Take some colorful paper and write out some encouraging Bible Verses. Philippians 4:19, Psalm 27:1 and Matthew 11:28 are great ones to put in there. Fold them in half and put them in the jar for Mom to pull out when her heart is weighing heavy.

On Mother's Day, Mom really only wants to know that you love her. The gift itself is not as important as the thought that went into it. Show Mom appreciation everyday, but especially on Mother's Day.

