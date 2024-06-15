Prayer of the Day for Saturday, June 15

Prayer for God's Blessing of One's Daily Work

O Lord, my God,

Creator and Ruler of the universe,

it is Your Will that human beings accept the duty of work.

May the work I do bring growth in this life to me

and those I love and help to extend the Kingdom of Christ.

Give all persons work that draws them to You

and to each other in cheerful service.

I unite all my work with the Sacrifice of Jesus

in the Mass that it may be pleasing to You and give You

glory.

I beg Your Blessing upon all my efforts.

With Saint Joseph as my example and guide,

help me to do the work You have asked

and come to the reward You have prepared.