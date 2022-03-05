Stations of the Cross - Every Friday of Lent
Prayer of the Day for Saturday, March 5
Psalm for the Sick
O Lord, in your anger punish me not; in your wrath chastise me not. For your arrows have sunk deep in me; your hand has come down upon me. There is no health in my flesh because of your indignation; there is no wholeness in my bones because of my sin. For my iniquities have overwhelmed me; they are like a heavy burden, beyond my strength. Noisome and festering are my sores, because of my folly. I am stooped and bowed down profoundly; all the day I go in mourning. For my loins are filled with burning pains; there is no health in my flesh. I am numbed and severely crushed; I roar with anguish of heart. O Lord, all my desire is before you; from you my groaning is not hid. My heart throbs, my strength forsakes me; the very light of my eyes has failed me. For I am very near to falling; and my grief is with me always. Indeed, I acknowledge my guilt; I grieve over my sins. Forsake me not, O Lord,; my God be not far from me! Make haste to help me, O Lord, my salvation. Let me know, O Lord, my end and what is the number of my days, that I may learn how frail I am. A short span you have made my days, and my life is as nought before you; only a breath is any human existence. Hear my prayer, O Lord, to my cry give ear; to my weeping be not deaf! For I am but a wayfarer before you, a pilgrim like all my fathers. Turn you gaze from me that I may find respite, ere I depart and be no more.
Taken from Psalms 37 and 38
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Rosaries, Crosses, Prayer Cards and more... by Catholic Online Shopping
Oracion De Guadalupe Para Los Casados Spanish Laminated Prayer Cards - (Pack of 25)@
Jesus W/Doctor - A Physician'S Prayer Laminated Prayer Cards - (Pack of 25)@
More Prayers
First Station: Jesus is condemned ...
Second Station: Jesus carries His ...
The Mysteries of the Rosary
Third Station: Jesus falls the ...
Stations of the Cross
Fourteenth Station: Jesus is laid ...
Fourth Station: Jesus meets His Mother
Eleventh Station: Jesus is nailed ...
Twelfth Station: Jesus dies on the ...
Eighth Station: Jesus meets the ...
Ninth Station: Jesus falls a third ...
Sixth Station: Veronica wipes the ...
Advent Prayers
Angel Prayers
Ash Wednesday Prayers
Babies Prayers
Baptism Prayers
Basic Prayers
Biblical Prayers
Birthday Prayers
Career Prayers
Children Prayers
Christ Prayers
Christmas Prayers
Communion Prayers
Confession Prayers
Congregation of the Blessed Sacrament Prayers
Consolation Prayers
Crucifix Prayers
Danger Prayers
Devotion Prayers
Disasters Prayers
Divinity Prayers
Dying Prayers
Easter Prayers
en Espańol Prayers
Evening Prayers
Faith Prayers
Family Prayers
Forgiveness Prayers
God Prayers
Grace Prayers
Guardian Angel Prayers
Guidance Prayers
Haiku Prayers
Healing Prayers
Holiday Prayers
Holiness Prayers
Holy Spirit Prayers
Home Prayers
Hope Prayers
Inspiration Prayers
Intercession Prayers
Invocation Prayers
Jesus Christ Prayers
Lent Prayers
Life Prayers
Litanies Prayers
Love Prayers
Marian (Mary) Prayers
Marriage Prayers
Martyrs Prayers
Mass Prayers
Meals Prayers
Morning Prayers
Motherhood Prayers
Other Prayers
Peace Prayers
Perseverance Prayers
Pope Prayers
Pope Francis I Prayers
Pope Leo XIII Prayers
Pope Pius XII Prayers
Praise Prayers
Prayers as Blessings
Prayers by Pope John Paul II
Prayers by St. Francis de Sales
Prayers for the Pope
Prayers in French
Prayers in German
Prayers in Latin
Prayers in Spanish
Prayers of the Church
Prayers of the Cross
Priests Prayers
Pro Life Prayers
Prosperity Prayers
Protection Prayers
Purgatory Prayers
Repentance Prayers
Requests Prayers
Saint Prayers
Salvation Prayers
Sick Prayers
Special Intentions Prayers
St. Anthony of Padua Prayers
St. Gregory the Great Prayers
St. Joseph Prayers
St. Patrick Prayers
St. Valentine Prayers
Stewardship Prayers
Strength Prayers
Study Prayers
Thanks Prayers
The Rosary in Croation
The Rosary in Dutch
The Rosary in English
The Rosary in French
The Rosary in German
The Rosary in Irish-Gaelic
The Rosary in Italian
The Rosary in Latin
The Rosary in Polish
Travel Prayers
Trust Prayers
Virtue Prayers
Vocation Prayers
Wedding Prayers
Wisdom Prayers
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Stations of the Cross
-
First Station: Jesus is condemned to death
-
Second Station: Jesus carries His cross
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Casimir
-
Ash Wednesday
-
Third Station: Jesus falls the first time
-
Stations of the Cross
-
Saint of the Day for Friday, March 4th, 2022
-
Fourteenth Station: Jesus is laid in the tomb
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Casimir
- St. Katharine Drexel
- St. Maximilian Kolbe
- St. Michael the Archangel
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.