Prayer of the Day for Saturday, June 6

The Nicene Creed

We believe in one God,

the Father, the Almighty,

Maker of all that is, seen and unseen.



We believe in one Lord, Jesus Christ,

the only Son of God,

eternally begotten of the Father,

God from God, Light from Light,

true God from true God,

begotten, not made, consubstantial

of one Being with the Father.



Through him all things were made.



For us men and for our salvation

he came down from heaven,

and by the Holy Spirit was incarnate of the Virgin Mary,

and became man.



For our sake he was crucified under Pontius Pilate;

he suffered death and was buried.



On the third day he rose again

in accordance with the Scriptures;

he ascended into heaven

and is seated at the right hand of the Father.



He will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead,

and his kingdom will have no end.



We believe in the Holy Spirit, the Lord, the giver of life,

who proceeds from the Father and the Son.



With the Father and the Son he is worshipped and glorified.



He has spoken through the Prophets.



We believe in one holy catholic and apostolic Church.



We acknowledge one baptism for the forgiveness of sins.



We look for the resurrection of the dead,

and the life of the world to come. Amen.