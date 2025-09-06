 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Saturday, September 6th, 2025

Daily Reading for Saturday September 6, 2025

Reading 1, Colossians 1:21-23
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 54:3-4, 6, 8
Gospel, Luke 6:1-5
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Colossians 1:21-23

21 You were once estranged and of hostile intent through your evil behaviour;

22 now he has reconciled you, by his death and in that mortal body, to bring you before himself holy, faultless and irreproachable-

23 as long as you persevere and stand firm on the solid base of the faith, never letting yourselves drift away from the hope promised by the gospel, which you have heard, which has been preached to every creature under heaven, and of which I, Paul, have become the servant.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 54:3-4, 6, 8

3 Arrogant men are attacking me, bullies hounding me to death, no room in their thoughts for God.

4 But now God is coming to my help, the Lord, among those who sustain me.

6 How gladly will I offer you sacrifice, and praise your name, for it is good,


Gospel, Luke 6:1-5

1 It happened that one Sabbath he was walking through the cornfields, and his disciples were picking ears of corn, rubbing them in their hands and eating them.

2 Some of the Pharisees said, 'Why are you doing something that is forbidden on the Sabbath day?'

3 Jesus answered them, 'So you have not read what David did when he and his followers were hungry-

4 how he went into the house of God and took the loaves of the offering and ate them and gave them to his followers, loaves which the priests alone are allowed to eat?'

5 And he said to them, 'The Son of man is master of the Sabbath.'


More Bible

