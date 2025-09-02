 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Little girl looking Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Tuesday September 2, 2025

Reading 1, First Thessalonians 5:1-6, 9-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 4, 13-14
Gospel, Luke 4:31-37
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, First Thessalonians 5:1-6, 9-11

1 About times and dates, brothers, there is no need to write to you

2 for you are well aware in any case that the Day of the Lord is going to come like a thief in the night.

3 It is when people are saying, 'How quiet and peaceful it is' that sudden destruction falls on them, as suddenly as labour pains come on a pregnant woman; and there is no escape.

4 But you, brothers, do not live in the dark, that the Day should take you unawares like a thief.

5 No, you are all children of light and children of the day: we do not belong to the night or to darkness,

6 so we should not go on sleeping, as everyone else does, but stay wide awake and sober.

9 God destined us not for his retribution, but to win salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ,

10 who died for us so that, awake or asleep, we should still live united to him.

11 So give encouragement to each other, and keep strengthening one another, as you do already.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1, 4, 13-14

1 [Of David] Yahweh is my light and my salvation, whom should I fear? Yahweh is the fortress of my life, whom should I dread?

4 One thing I ask of Yahweh, one thing I seek: to dwell in Yahweh's house all the days of my life, to enjoy the sweetness of Yahweh, to seek out his temple.

13 This I believe: I shall see the goodness of Yahweh, in the land of the living.

14 Put your hope in Yahweh, be strong, let your heart be bold, put your hope in Yahweh.


Gospel, Luke 4:31-37

31 He went down to Capernaum, a town in Galilee, and taught them on the Sabbath.

32 And his teaching made a deep impression on them because his word carried authority.

33 In the synagogue there was a man possessed by the spirit of an unclean devil, and he shouted at the top of his voice,

34 'Ha! What do you want with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I know who you are: the Holy One of God.'

35 But Jesus rebuked it, saying, 'Be quiet! Come out of him!' And the devil, throwing the man into the middle, went out of him without hurting him at all.

36 Astonishment seized them and they were all saying to one another, 'What is it in his words? He gives orders to unclean spirits with authority and power and they come out.'

37 And the news of him travelled all through the surrounding countryside.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
September 2025
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930
Read Catholic Online News for Truth Uncensored News

Read Catholic Online News for Truth Uncensored News

More Bible

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

The Digital Door to Hell: How Satanic Groups Lure America’s Youth

How a Millennial Became a Saint: The Journey of Carlo Acutis

Pope Leo XIV Named Among TIME100 AI Leaders of 2025

Daily Catholic

Stronger Heart, Stronger You. | Order Today!

Stronger Heart, Stronger You. | Order Today!

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.