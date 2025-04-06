 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Little girl looking Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Sunday, April 6th, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Sunday, April 6th, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Sunday April 6, 2025

Reading 1, Isaiah 43:16-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6
Gospel, John 8:1-11
Reading 2, Philippians 3:8-14
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Isaiah 43:16-21

16 Thus says Yahweh, who made a way through the sea, a path in the raging waters,

17 who led out chariot and horse together with an army of picked troops: they lay down never to rise again, they were snuffed out, put out like a wick.

18 No need to remember past events, no need to think about what was done before.

19 Look, I am doing something new, now it emerges; can you not see it? Yes, I am making a road in the desert and rivers in wastelands.

20 The wild animals will honour me, the jackals and the ostriches, for bestowing water in the desert and rivers on the wastelands for my people, my chosen one, to drink.

21 The people I have shaped for myself will broadcast my praises.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6

1 [Song of Ascents] When Yahweh brought back Zion's captives we lived in a dream;

2 then our mouths filled with laughter, and our lips with song. Then the nations kept saying, 'What great deeds Yahweh has done for them!'

3 Yes, Yahweh did great deeds for us, and we were overjoyed.

4 Bring back, Yahweh, our people from captivity like torrents in the Negeb!

5 Those who sow in tears sing as they reap.

6 He went off, went off weeping, carrying the seed. He comes back, comes back singing, bringing in his sheaves.


Gospel, John 8:1-11

1 and Jesus went to the Mount of Olives.

2 At daybreak he appeared in the Temple again; and as all the people came to him, he sat down and began to teach them.

3 The scribes and Pharisees brought a woman along who had been caught committing adultery; and making her stand there in the middle

4 they said to Jesus, 'Master, this woman was caught in the very act of committing adultery,

5 and in the Law Moses has ordered us to stone women of this kind. What have you got to say?'

6 They asked him this as a test, looking for an accusation to use against him. But Jesus bent down and started writing on the ground with his finger.

7 As they persisted with their question, he straightened up and said, 'Let the one among you who is guiltless be the first to throw a stone at her.'

8 Then he bent down and continued writing on the ground.

9 When they heard this they went away one by one, beginning with the eldest, until the last one had gone and Jesus was left alone with the woman, who remained in the middle.

10 Jesus again straightened up and said, 'Woman, where are they? Has no one condemned you?'

11 'No one, sir,' she replied. 'Neither do I condemn you,' said Jesus. 'Go away, and from this moment sin no more.'


Reading 2, Philippians 3:8-14

8 Yes, I will go further: because of the supreme advantage of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, I count everything else as loss. For him I have accepted the loss of all other things, and look on them all as filth if only I can gain Christ

9 and be given a place in him, with the uprightness I have gained not from the Law, but through faith in Christ, an uprightness from God, based on faith,

10 that I may come to know him and the power of his resurrection, and partake of his sufferings by being moulded to the pattern of his death,

11 striving towards the goal of resurrection from the dead.

12 Not that I have secured it already, nor yet reached my goal, but I am still pursuing it in the attempt to take hold of the prize for which Christ Jesus took hold of me.

13 Brothers, I do not reckon myself as having taken hold of it; I can only say that forgetting all that lies behind me, and straining forward to what lies in front,

14 I am racing towards the finishing-point to win the prize of God's heavenly call in Christ Jesus.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
April 2025
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930
Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

More Bible

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Advertise with Catholic Online | Learn How Today

Advertise with Catholic Online | Learn How Today

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Easter / Lent Season 2025: Learn More
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

The Rise and Fall of Nonreligious Americans: What It Means for the Future of Faith

Trump’s Tariffs Could Make Bibles More Expensive

Pope Francis Encourages: Say ‘Yes’ to God and Share Faith With Joy

Daily Catholic

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Free PDFs for LENT | Available in English, Spanish and French

Free PDFs for LENT | Available in English, Spanish and French

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.