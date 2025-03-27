Daily Reading for Thursday, March 27th, 2025

Reading 1, Jeremiah 7:23-28

23 My one command to them was this: Listen to my voice, then I will be your God and you shall be my people. In everything, follow the way that I mark out for you, and you shall prosper.

24 But they did not listen, they did not pay attention; they followed their own devices, their own stubborn and wicked inclinations, and got worse rather than better.

25 From the day your ancestors left Egypt until today, I have sent you all my servants the prophets, persistently sending them day after day.

26 But they have not listened to me, have not paid attention; they have deliberately resisted, behaving worse than their ancestors.

27 So you will tell them all this, but they will not listen to you; you will call them, but they will not answer you."

28 Then you are to say to them, "This is the nation that will neither listen to the voice of Yahweh its God nor take correction. Sincerity is no more, it has vanished from their mouths.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 95:1-2, 6-7, 8-9

1 Come, let us cry out with joy to Yahweh, acclaim the rock of our salvation.

2 Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving, acclaim him with music.

6 Come, let us bow low and do reverence; kneel before Yahweh who made us!

7 For he is our God, and we the people of his sheepfold, the flock of his hand. If only you would listen to him today!

8 Do not harden your hearts as at Meribah, as at the time of Massah in the desert,

9 when your ancestors challenged me, put me to the test, and saw what I could do!