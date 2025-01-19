Daily Reading for Sunday, January 19th, 2025
Daily Reading for Sunday January 19, 2025Reading 1, Isaiah 62:1-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:1-2, 2-3, 7-8, 9-10
Gospel, John 2:1-12
Reading 2, First Corinthians 12:4-11
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Isaiah 62:1-5
1 About Zion I will not be silent, about Jerusalem I shall not rest until saving justice dawns for her like a bright light and her salvation like a blazing torch.
2 The nations will then see your saving justice, and all kings your glory, and you will be called a new name which Yahweh's mouth will reveal.
3 You will be a crown of splendour in Yahweh's hand, a princely diadem in the hand of your God.
4 No more will you be known as 'Forsaken' or your country be known as 'Desolation'; instead, you will be called 'My Delight is in her' and your country 'The Wedded'; for Yahweh will take delight in you and your country will have its wedding.
5 Like a young man marrying a virgin, your rebuilder will wed you, and as the bridegroom rejoices in his bride, so will your God rejoice in you.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:1-2, 2-3, 7-8, 9-10
1 Sing a new song to Yahweh! Sing to Yahweh, all the earth!
2 Sing to Yahweh, bless his name! Proclaim his salvation day after day,
3 declare his glory among the nations, his marvels to every people!
7 Give to Yahweh, families of nations, give to Yahweh glory and power,
8 give to Yahweh the glory due to his name! Bring an offering and enter his courts,
9 adore Yahweh in the splendour of his holiness. Tremble before him, all the earth.
10 Say among the nations, 'Yahweh is king.' The world is set firm, it cannot be moved. He will judge the nations with justice.
Gospel, John 2:1-12
1 On the third day there was a wedding at Cana in Galilee. The mother of Jesus was there,
2 and Jesus and his disciples had also been invited.
3 And they ran out of wine, since the wine provided for the feast had all been used, and the mother of Jesus said to him, 'They have no wine.'
4 Jesus said, 'Woman, what do you want from me? My hour has not come yet.'
5 His mother said to the servants, 'Do whatever he tells you.'
6 There were six stone water jars standing there, meant for the ablutions that are customary among the Jews: each could hold twenty or thirty gallons.
7 Jesus said to the servants, 'Fill the jars with water,' and they filled them to the brim.
8 Then he said to them, 'Draw some out now and take it to the president of the feast.'
9 They did this; the president tasted the water, and it had turned into wine. Having no idea where it came from -- though the servants who had drawn the water knew -- the president of the feast called the bridegroom
10 and said, 'Everyone serves good wine first and the worse wine when the guests are well wined; but you have kept the best wine till now.'
11 This was the first of Jesus' signs: it was at Cana in Galilee. He revealed his glory, and his disciples believed in him.
12 After this he went down to Capernaum with his mother and his brothers and his disciples, but they stayed there only a few days.
Reading 2, First Corinthians 12:4-11
4 There are many different gifts, but it is always the same Spirit;
5 there are many different ways of serving, but it is always the same Lord.
6 There are many different forms of activity, but in everybody it is the same God who is at work in them all.
7 The particular manifestation of the Spirit granted to each one is to be used for the general good.
8 To one is given from the Spirit the gift of utterance expressing wisdom; to another the gift of utterance expressing knowledge, in accordance with the same Spirit;
9 to another, faith, from the same Spirit; and to another, the gifts of healing, through this one Spirit;
10 to another, the working of miracles; to another, prophecy; to another, the power of distinguishing spirits; to one, the gift of different tongues and to another, the interpretation of tongues.
11 But at work in all these is one and the same Spirit, distributing them at will to each individual.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for January 18th, 2025Reading 1, Hebrews 4:12-16
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:8, 9, 10, 15
Gospel, Mark 2:13-17
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
The Catholic Stand Against Physician-Assisted Suicide
-
The Church's Ongoing Effort to Address Abuse Allegations: A Comprehensive Look at CARA's Latest Survey
-
The Shifting Landscape of Cancer and Its Growing Impact on Women
-
Biden Declares ERA 'Law of the Land,' Raising Concerns Over Abortion and Religious Freedom
-
Pam Bondi Pledges to End DOJ Targeting of Catholics if Confirmed as Attorney General
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, January 19, 2025
- St. Fillan: Saint of the Day for Sunday, January 19, 2025
- Prayer for a Blessing on the New Year: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Daily Readings for Saturday, January 18, 2025
- St. Volusian: Saint of the Day for Saturday, January 18, 2025
- St. Theresa of the Child Jesus: Prayer of the Day for Monday, December 30, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.