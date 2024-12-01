Daily Reading for Sunday, December 1st, 2024

Daily Reading for Sunday December 1, 2024 Reading 1, Jeremiah 33:14-16

Reading 1, Jeremiah 33:14-16 14 "Look, the days are coming, Yahweh declares, when I shall fulfil the promise of happiness I made to the House of Israel and the House of Judah: 15 In those days and at that time, I shall make an upright Branch grow for David, who will do what is just and upright in the country. 16 In those days Judah will triumph and Israel live in safety. And this is the name the city will be called: Yahweh-is-our-Saving-Justice."

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 8-9, 10, 14 4 DIRECT me in your ways, Yahweh, and teach me your paths. 5 ENCOURAGE me to walk in your truth and teach me since you are the God who saves me. FOR my hope is in you all day long -- such is your generosity, Yahweh. 8 INTEGRITY and generosity are marks of Yahweh for he brings sinners back to the path. 9 JUDICIOUSLY he guides the humble, instructing the poor in his way. 10 KINDNESS unfailing and constancy mark all Yahweh's paths, for those who keep his covenant and his decrees. 14 ONLY those who fear Yahweh have his secret and his covenant, for their understanding.

25 'There will be signs in the sun and moon and stars; on earth nations in agony, bewildered by the turmoil of the ocean and its waves;

26 men fainting away with terror and fear at what menaces the world, for the powers of heaven will be shaken.

27 And then they will see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.

28 When these things begin to take place, stand erect, hold your heads high, because your liberation is near at hand.'

34 'Watch yourselves, or your hearts will be coarsened by debauchery and drunkenness and the cares of life, and that day will come upon you unexpectedly,

35 like a trap. For it will come down on all those living on the face of the earth.

36 Stay awake, praying at all times for the strength to survive all that is going to happen, and to hold your ground before the Son of man.'

12 May the Lord increase and enrich your love for each other and for all, so that it matches ours for you.

13 And may he so confirm your hearts in holiness that you may be blameless in the sight of our God and Father when our Lord Jesus comes with all his holy ones.

1 Finally, brothers, we urge you and appeal to you in the Lord Jesus; we instructed you how to live in the way that pleases God, and you are so living; but make more progress still.

2 You are well aware of the instructions we gave you on the authority of the Lord Jesus.