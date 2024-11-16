 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Saturday, November 16th, 2024

Daily Reading for Saturday November 16, 2024

Reading 1, Third John 1:5-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 18:1-8
Reading 1, Third John 1:5-8

5 My dear friend, you have done loyal work in helping these brothers, even though they were strangers to you.

6 They are a proof to the whole Church of your love and it would be a kindness if you could help them on their journey as God would approve.

7 It was entirely for the sake of the name that they set out, without depending on the non-believers for anything:

8 it is our duty to welcome people of this sort and contribute our share to their work for the truth.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 3-4, 5-6

1 Alleluia! How blessed is anyone who fears Yahweh, who delights in his commandments!

2 His descendants shall be powerful on earth, the race of the honest shall receive blessings:

3 Riches and wealth for his family; his uprightness stands firm for ever.

4 For the honest he shines as a lamp in the dark, generous, tender-hearted, and upright.

5 All goes well for one who lends generously, who is honest in all his dealing;

6 for all time to come he will not stumble, for all time to come the upright will be remembered.


Gospel, Luke 18:1-8

1 Then he told them a parable about the need to pray continually and never lose heart.

2 'There was a judge in a certain town,' he said, 'who had neither fear of God nor respect for anyone.

3 In the same town there was also a widow who kept on coming to him and saying, "I want justice from you against my enemy!"

4 For a long time he refused, but at last he said to himself, "Even though I have neither fear of God nor respect for any human person,

5 I must give this widow her just rights since she keeps pestering me, or she will come and slap me in the face." '

6 And the Lord said, 'You notice what the unjust judge has to say?

7 Now, will not God see justice done to his elect if they keep calling to him day and night even though he still delays to help them?

8 I promise you, he will see justice done to them, and done speedily. But when the Son of man comes, will he find any faith on earth?'


