 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Daily Reading for Friday, October 25th, 2024

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Friday, October 25th, 2024 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Friday October 25, 2024

Reading 1, Ephesians 4:1-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 12:54-59
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Ephesians 4:1-6

1 I, the prisoner in the Lord, urge you therefore to lead a life worthy of the vocation to which you were called.

2 With all humility and gentleness, and with patience, support each other in love.

3 Take every care to preserve the unity of the Spirit by the peace that binds you together.

4 There is one Body, one Spirit, just as one hope is the goal of your calling by God.

5 There is one Lord, one faith, one baptism,

6 and one God and Father of all, over all, through all and within all.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6

1 [Psalm Of David] To Yahweh belong the earth and all it contains, the world and all who live there;

2 it is he who laid its foundations on the seas, on the flowing waters fixed it firm.

3 Who shall go up to the mountain of Yahweh? Who shall take a stand in his holy place?

4 The clean of hands and pure of heart, whose heart is not set on vanities, who does not swear an oath in order to deceive.

5 Such a one will receive blessing from Yahweh, saving justice from the God of his salvation.

6 Such is the people that seeks him, that seeks your presence, God of Jacob.


Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Gospel, Luke 12:54-59

54 He said again to the crowds, 'When you see a cloud looming up in the west you say at once that rain is coming, and so it does.

55 And when the wind is from the south you say it's going to be hot, and it is.

56 Hypocrites! You know how to interpret the face of the earth and the sky. How is it you do not know how to interpret these times?

57 'Why not judge for yourselves what is upright?

58 For example: when you are going to court with your opponent, make an effort to settle with him on the way, or he may drag you before the judge and the judge hand you over to the officer and the officer have you thrown into prison.

59 I tell you, you will not get out till you have paid the very last penny.'


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
October 2024
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031
Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

More Bible

The Battle for Catholic Education - Prevent the Collapse Now!

The Battle for Catholic Education - Prevent the Collapse Now!

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Enjoy our RCIA class? Pay it Forward

Enjoy our RCIA class? Pay it Forward

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
A Tribute to Pope Saint John Paul II

Daily Catholic

Catholic-Owned Grass-fed Beef that Supports FREE Catholic Education

Supporting FREE Catholic Education with Grass-fed Beef

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Light your Free Virtual Prayer Candle: We will pray with you

Light your Free Virtual Prayer Candle: We will pray with you

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.