Daily Reading for Monday, October 21st, 2024
Daily Reading for Monday October 21, 2024Reading 1, Ephesians 2:1-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:2, 3, 4, 5
Gospel, Luke 12:13-21
Reading 1, Ephesians 2:1-10
1 And you were dead, through the crimes and the sins
2 which used to make up your way of life when you were living by the principles of this world, obeying the ruler who dominates the air, the spirit who is at work in those who rebel.
3 We too were all among them once, living only by our natural inclinations, obeying the demands of human self-indulgence and our own whim; our nature made us no less liable to God's retribution than the rest of the world.
4 But God, being rich in faithful love, through the great love with which he loved us,
5 even when we were dead in our sins, brought us to life with Christ -- it is through grace that you have been saved-
6 and raised us up with him and gave us a place with him in heaven, in Christ Jesus.
7 This was to show for all ages to come, through his goodness towards us in Christ Jesus, how extraordinarily rich he is in grace.
8 Because it is by grace that you have been saved, through faith; not by anything of your own, but by a gift from God;
9 not by anything that you have done, so that nobody can claim the credit.
10 We are God's work of art, created in Christ Jesus for the good works which God has already designated to make up our way of life.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:2, 3, 4, 5
2 serve Yahweh with gladness, come into his presence with songs of joy!
3 Be sure that Yahweh is God, he made us, we belong to him, his people, the flock of his sheepfold.
4 Come within his gates giving thanks, to his courts singing praise, give thanks to him and bless his name!
5 For Yahweh is good, his faithful love is everlasting, his constancy from age to age.
Gospel, Luke 12:13-21
13 A man in the crowd said to him, 'Master, tell my brother to give me a share of our inheritance.'
14 He said to him, 'My friend, who appointed me your judge, or the arbitrator of your claims?'
15 Then he said to them, 'Watch, and be on your guard against avarice of any kind, for life does not consist in possessions, even when someone has more than he needs.'
16 Then he told them a parable, 'There was once a rich man who, having had a good harvest from his land,
17 thought to himself, "What am I to do? I have not enough room to store my crops."
18 Then he said, "This is what I will do: I will pull down my barns and build bigger ones, and store all my grain and my goods in them,
19 and I will say to my soul: My soul, you have plenty of good things laid by for many years to come; take things easy, eat, drink, have a good time."
20 But God said to him, "Fool! This very night the demand will be made for your soul; and this hoard of yours, whose will it be then?"
21 So it is when someone stores up treasure for himself instead of becoming rich in the sight of God.'
Prayers
