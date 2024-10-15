Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 15th, 2024

Reading 1, Galatians 5:1-6

1 Christ set us free, so that we should remain free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be fastened again to the yoke of slavery.

2 I, Paul, give you my word that if you accept circumcision, Christ will be of no benefit to you at all.

3 I give my assurance once again to every man who accepts circumcision that he is under obligation to keep the whole Law;

4 once you seek to be reckoned as upright through the Law, then you have separated yourself from Christ, you have fallen away from grace.

5 We are led by the Spirit to wait in the confident hope of saving justice through faith,

6 since in Christ Jesus it is not being circumcised or being uncircumcised that can effect anything -- only faith working through love.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:41, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48

41 Let your faithful love come to me, Yahweh, true to your promise, save me!

43 Do not deprive me of that faithful word, since my hope lies in your judgements.

44 I shall keep your Law without fail for ever and ever.

45 I shall live in all freedom because I have sought your precepts.

47 Your commandments fill me with delight, I love them dearly.

48 I stretch out my hands to your commandments that I love, and I ponder your judgements.