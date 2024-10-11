Daily Reading for Friday, October 11th, 2024

Reading 1, Galatians 3:7-14 7 Be sure, then, that it is people of faith who are the children of Abraham. 8 And it was because scripture foresaw that God would give saving justice to the gentiles through faith, that it announced the future gospel to Abraham in the words: All nations will be blessed in you. 9 So it is people of faith who receive the same blessing as Abraham, the man of faith. 10 On the other hand, all those who depend on the works of the Law are under a curse, since scripture says: Accursed be he who does not make what is written in the book of the Law effective, by putting it into practice. 11 Now it is obvious that nobody is reckoned as upright in God's sight by the Law, since the upright will live through faith; 12 and the Law is based not on faith but on the principle, whoever complies with it will find life in it. 13 Christ redeemed us from the curse of the Law by being cursed for our sake since scripture says: Anyone hanged is accursed, 14 so that the blessing of Abraham might come to the gentiles in Christ Jesus, and so that we might receive the promised Spirit through faith.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 111:1-2, 3-4, 5-6 1 Alleluia! I give thanks to Yahweh with all my heart, in the meeting-place of honest people, in the assembly. 2 Great are the deeds of Yahweh, to be pondered by all who delight in them. 3 Full of splendour and majesty his work, his saving justice stands firm for ever. 4 He gives us a memorial of his great deeds; Yahweh is mercy and tenderness. 5 He gives food to those who fear him, he keeps his covenant ever in mind. 6 His works show his people his power in giving them the birthright of the nations.

Gospel, Luke 11:15-26

15 But some of them said, 'It is through Beelzebul, the prince of devils, that he drives devils out.'

16 Others asked him, as a test, for a sign from heaven;

17 but, knowing what they were thinking, he said to them, 'Any kingdom which is divided against itself is heading for ruin, and house collapses against house.

18 So, too, with Satan: if he is divided against himself, how can his kingdom last? - since you claim that it is through Beelzebul that I drive devils out.

19 Now if it is through Beelzebul that I drive devils out, through whom do your own sons drive them out? They shall be your judges, then.

20 But if it is through the finger of God that I drive devils out, then the kingdom of God has indeed caught you unawares.

21 So long as a strong man fully armed guards his own home, his goods are undisturbed;

22 but when someone stronger than himself attacks and defeats him, the stronger man takes away all the weapons he relied on and shares out his spoil.

23 'Anyone who is not with me is against me; and anyone who does not gather in with me throws away.

24 'When an unclean spirit goes out of someone it wanders through waterless country looking for a place to rest, and not finding one it says, "I will go back to the home I came from."

25 But on arrival, finding it swept and tidied,

26 it then goes off and brings seven other spirits more wicked than itself, and they go in and set up house there, and so that person ends up worse off than before.'