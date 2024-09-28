We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Saturday, September 28th, 2024
Daily Reading for Saturday September 28, 2024Reading 1, Ecclesiastes 11:9-12:8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 90:3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14, 17
Gospel, Luke 9:43-45
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Ecclesiastes 11:9-12:8
9 Young man, enjoy yourself while you are young, make the most of the days of your youth, follow the prompting and desire of heart and eye, but remember, God will call you to account for everything.
10 Rid your heart of indignation, keep your body clear of suffering, though youth and the age of black hair are both futile.
1 Remember your Creator while you are still young, before the bad days come, before the years come which, you will say, give you no pleasure;
2 before the sun and the light grow dim and the moon and stars, before the clouds return after the rain;
3 the time when your watchmen become shaky, when strong men are bent double, when the women, one by one, quit grinding, and, as they look out of the window, find their sight growing dim.
4 When the street-door is kept shut, when the sound of grinding fades away, when the first cry of a bird wakes you up, when all the singing has stopped;
5 when going uphill is an ordeal and you are frightened at every step you take- yet the almond tree is in flower and the grasshopper is weighed down and the caper-bush loses its tang; while you are on the way to your everlasting home and the mourners are assembling in the street;
6 before the silver thread snaps, or the golden bowl is cracked, or the pitcher shattered at the fountain, or the pulley broken at the well-head:
7 the dust returns to the earth from which it came, and the spirit returns to God who gave it.
8 Sheer futility, Qoheleth says, everything is futile.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 90:3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14, 17
3 You bring human beings to the dust, by saying, 'Return, children of Adam.'
4 A thousand years are to you like a yesterday which has passed, like a watch of the night.
5 You flood them with sleep -- in the morning they will be like growing grass:
6 in the morning it is blossoming and growing, by evening it is withered and dry.
12 Teach us to count up the days that are ours, and we shall come to the heart of wisdom.
13 Come back, Yahweh! How long must we wait? Take pity on your servants.
14 Each morning fill us with your faithful love, we shall sing and be happy all our days;
17 May the sweetness of the Lord be upon us, to confirm the work we have done!
Gospel, Luke 9:43-45
43 and everyone was awestruck by the greatness of God. But while everyone was full of admiration for all he did, he said to his disciples,
44 'For your part, you must have these words constantly in mind: The Son of man is going to be delivered into the power of men.'
45 But they did not understand what he said; it was hidden from them so that they should not see the meaning of it, and they were afraid to ask him about it.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for September 27th, 2024Reading 1, Ecclesiastes 3:1-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 144:1-2, 3-4
Gospel, Luke 9:18-22
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Voltaire's Prophecy: The Triumph of the Bible in His Own Home
-
The Hail Mary: One of the Catholic Church's Most Powerful Prayers
-
Ancient Tree with Biblical Significance Revived from 1,000-Year-Old Seed in Jerusalem
-
The Timeless Power of the Latin Mass: A Wellspring of the World's Greatest Music
-
A Century of Faith: The Astonishing Growth of Christianity in Sub-Saharan Africa
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, September 28, 2024
- St. Lorenzo Ruiz: Saint of the Day for Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Act of Confidence: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Daily Readings for Friday, September 27, 2024
- St. Vincent de Paul: Saint of the Day for Friday, September 27, 2024
- Evening Prayer to God the Father: Prayer of the Day for Friday, September 27, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.