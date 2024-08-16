 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Friday, August 16th, 2024

Daily Reading for Friday August 16, 2024

Reading 1, Ezekiel 16:59-63
Responsorial Psalm, Isaiah 12:2-3, 4, 5-6
Gospel, Matthew 19:3-12
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Ezekiel 16:59-63

59 "For the Lord Yahweh says this: I shall treat you as you have deserved for making light of an oath and breaking a covenant,

60 but I shall remember my covenant with you when you were a girl and shall conclude a covenant with you that will last for ever.

61 And you for your part will remember your behaviour and feel ashamed of it when you receive your elder and younger sisters and I make them your daughters, although this is not included in my covenant with you.

62 I shall renew my covenant with you; and you will know that I am Yahweh,

63 and so remember and feel ashamed and in your confusion be reduced to silence, when I forgive you for everything you have done -- declares the Lord Yahweh." '


Responsorial Psalm, Isaiah 12:2-3, 4, 5-6

2 Look, he is the God of my salvation: I shall have faith and not be afraid, for Yahweh is my strength and my song, he has been my salvation.'

3 Joyfully you will draw water from the springs of salvation

4 and, that day, you will say, 'Praise Yahweh, invoke his name. Proclaim his deeds to the people, declare his name sublime.

5 Sing of Yahweh, for his works are majestic, make them known throughout the world.

6 Cry and shout for joy, you who live in Zion, For the Holy One of Israel is among you in his greatness.'


Gospel, Matthew 19:3-12

3 Some Pharisees approached him, and to put him to the test they said, 'Is it against the Law for a man to divorce his wife on any pretext whatever?'

4 He answered, 'Have you not read that the Creator from the beginning made them male and female

5 and that he said: This is why a man leaves his father and mother and becomes attached to his wife, and the two become one flesh?

6 They are no longer two, therefore, but one flesh. So then, what God has united, human beings must not divide.'

7 They said to him, 'Then why did Moses command that a writ of dismissal should be given in cases of divorce?'

8 He said to them, 'It was because you were so hard-hearted, that Moses allowed you to divorce your wives, but it was not like this from the beginning.

9 Now I say this to you: anyone who divorces his wife -- I am not speaking of an illicit marriage -- and marries another, is guilty of adultery.'

10 The disciples said to him, 'If that is how things are between husband and wife, it is advisable not to marry.'

11 But he replied, 'It is not everyone who can accept what I have said, but only those to whom it is granted.

12 There are eunuchs born so from their mother's womb, there are eunuchs made so by human agency and there are eunuchs who have made themselves so for the sake of the kingdom of Heaven. Let anyone accept this who can.'


