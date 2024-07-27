We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Saturday, July 27th, 2024
Daily Reading for Saturday July 27, 2024Reading 1, Jeremiah 7:1-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 84:3, 4, 5-6, 8, 11
Gospel, Matthew 13:24-30
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Jeremiah 7:1-11
1 The word that came to Jeremiah from Yahweh, saying,
2 'Stand at the gate of the Temple of Yahweh and there proclaim this message. Say, "Listen to the word of Yahweh, all you of Judah who come in by these gates to worship Yahweh.
3 Yahweh Sabaoth, the God of Israel, says this: Amend your behaviour and your actions and I will let you stay in this place.
4 Do not put your faith in delusive words, such as: This is Yahweh's sanctuary, Yahweh's sanctuary, Yahweh's sanctuary!
5 But if you really amend your behaviour and your actions, if you really treat one another fairly,
6 if you do not exploit the stranger, the orphan and the widow, if you do not shed innocent blood in this place and if you do not follow other gods, to your own ruin,
7 then I shall let you stay in this place, in the country I gave for ever to your ancestors of old.
8 Look, you are putting your faith in delusive, worthless words!
9 Steal, would you, murder, commit adultery, perjure yourselves, burn incense to Baal, follow other gods of whom you know nothing? -
10 and then come and stand before me in this Temple that bears my name, saying: Now we are safe to go on doing all these loathsome things!
11 Do you look on this Temple that bears my name as a den of bandits? I, at any rate, can see straight, Yahweh declares.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 84:3, 4, 5-6, 8, 11
3 Even the sparrow has found a home, the swallow a nest to place its young: your altars, Yahweh Sabaoth, my King and my God.
4 How blessed are those who live in your house; they shall praise you continually.
5 Blessed those who find their strength in you, whose hearts are set on pilgrimage.
6 As they pass through the Valley of the Balsam, they make there a water-hole, and -- a further blessing -- early rain fills it.
8 Yahweh, God Sabaoth, hear my prayer, listen, God of Jacob.
11 For Yahweh God is a rampart and shield, he gives grace and glory; Yahweh refuses nothing good to those whose life is blameless.
Gospel, Matthew 13:24-30
24 He put another parable before them, 'The kingdom of Heaven may be compared to a man who sowed good seed in his field.
25 While everybody was asleep his enemy came, sowed darnel all among the wheat, and made off.
26 When the new wheat sprouted and ripened, then the darnel appeared as well.
27 The owner's labourers went to him and said, "Sir, was it not good seed that you sowed in your field? If so, where does the darnel come from?"
28 He said to them, "Some enemy has done this." And the labourers said, "Do you want us to go and weed it out?"
29 But he said, "No, because when you weed out the darnel you might pull up the wheat with it.
30 Let them both grow till the harvest; and at harvest time I shall say to the reapers: First collect the darnel and tie it in bundles to be burnt, then gather the wheat into my barn." '
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for July 26th, 2024Reading 1, Sirach 44:1, 10-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 132:11, 13-14, 17-18
Gospel, Matthew 13:16-17
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Altar from Christ's Tomb Discovered at Church of the Holy Sepulchre
-
Archaeologists Nearing Discovery of Jesus' Last Supper Room
-
Biblical Lost Alphabet Traced Back to Ancient Canaanite Civilization
-
What are the Health Benefits of Grass-Fed Beef for Your Body and Mind?
-
Rise Above Poverty is Empowering Children and Families Through Education and Compassion
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, July 27, 2024
- St. Pantaleon: Saint of the Day for Saturday, July 27, 2024
- Hail Mary: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, July 27, 2024
- Daily Readings for Friday, July 26, 2024
- Sts. Joachim and Anne: Saint of the Day for Friday, July 26, 2024
- Family Blessing at a Gathering: Prayer of the Day for Friday, July 26, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.