Daily Reading for Sunday, July 7th, 2024
Daily Reading for Sunday July 7, 2024Reading 1, Ezekiel 2:2-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 123:1-2, 2, 3-4
Gospel, Mark 6:1-6
Reading 2, Second Corinthians 12:7-10
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Ezekiel 2:2-5
2 As he said these words the spirit came into me and put me on my feet, and I heard him speaking to me.
3 He said, 'Son of man, I am sending you to the Israelites, to the rebels who have rebelled against me. They and their ancestors have been in revolt against me up to the present day.
4 Because they are stubborn and obstinate children, I am sending you to them, to say, "Lord Yahweh says this."
5 Whether they listen or not, this tribe of rebels will know there is a prophet among them.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 123:1-2, 2, 3-4
1 [Song of Ascents] I lift up my eyes to you who are enthroned in heaven.
2 Just as the eyes of slaves are on their masters' hand, or the eyes of a slave-girl on the hand of her mistress, so our eyes are on Yahweh our God, for him to take pity on us.
3 Have pity on us, Yahweh, have pity, for we have had our full share of scorn,
4 more than our share of jeers from the complacent. (Scorn is for the proud.)
Gospel, Mark 6:1-6
1 Leaving that district, he went to his home town, and his disciples accompanied him.
2 With the coming of the Sabbath he began teaching in the synagogue, and most of them were astonished when they heard him. They said, 'Where did the man get all this? What is this wisdom that has been granted him, and these miracles that are worked through him?
3 This is the carpenter, surely, the son of Mary, the brother of James and Joset and Jude and Simon? His sisters, too, are they not here with us?' And they would not accept him.
4 And Jesus said to them, 'A prophet is despised only in his own country, among his own relations and in his own house';
5 and he could work no miracle there, except that he cured a few sick people by laying his hands on them.
6 He was amazed at their lack of faith. He made a tour round the villages, teaching.
Reading 2, Second Corinthians 12:7-10
7 Wherefore, so that I should not get above myself, I was given a thorn in the flesh, a messenger from Satan to batter me and prevent me from getting above myself.
8 About this, I have three times pleaded with the Lord that it might leave me;
9 but he has answered me, 'My grace is enough for you: for power is at full stretch in weakness.' It is, then, about my weaknesses that I am happiest of all to boast, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me;
10 and that is why I am glad of weaknesses, insults, constraints, persecutions and distress for Christ's sake. For it is when I am weak that I am strong.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for July 6th, 2024Reading 1, Amos 9:11-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:9, 11-12, 13-14
Gospel, Matthew 9:14-17
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Independence Day: The Fourth of July Invites us to Ask - What Truths Do We Still Hold?
-
A Message From Us to All Faithful Catholics
-
Archaeologists discover ivory box depicting Moses receiving the Ten Commandments
-
5 Biblical Warnings We All Must Heed
-
Have Fun and Make a Difference: Win Exciting Items at YCVF's Fundraising Auctions!
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, July 07, 2024
- Bl. Ralph Milner: Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 07, 2024
- Prayer to God the Father: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 07, 2024
- Daily Readings for Saturday, July 06, 2024
- St. Maria Goretti: Saint of the Day for Saturday, July 06, 2024
- Prayer to the Holy Trinity: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, July 06, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.