Daily Reading for Sunday, July 7th, 2024

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Daily Reading for Sunday July 7, 2024

Reading 1, Ezekiel 2:2-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 123:1-2, 2, 3-4
Gospel, Mark 6:1-6
Reading 2, Second Corinthians 12:7-10
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Ezekiel 2:2-5

2 As he said these words the spirit came into me and put me on my feet, and I heard him speaking to me.

3 He said, 'Son of man, I am sending you to the Israelites, to the rebels who have rebelled against me. They and their ancestors have been in revolt against me up to the present day.

4 Because they are stubborn and obstinate children, I am sending you to them, to say, "Lord Yahweh says this."

5 Whether they listen or not, this tribe of rebels will know there is a prophet among them.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 123:1-2, 2, 3-4

1 [Song of Ascents] I lift up my eyes to you who are enthroned in heaven.

2 Just as the eyes of slaves are on their masters' hand, or the eyes of a slave-girl on the hand of her mistress, so our eyes are on Yahweh our God, for him to take pity on us.

3 Have pity on us, Yahweh, have pity, for we have had our full share of scorn,

4 more than our share of jeers from the complacent. (Scorn is for the proud.)


Gospel, Mark 6:1-6

1 Leaving that district, he went to his home town, and his disciples accompanied him.

2 With the coming of the Sabbath he began teaching in the synagogue, and most of them were astonished when they heard him. They said, 'Where did the man get all this? What is this wisdom that has been granted him, and these miracles that are worked through him?

3 This is the carpenter, surely, the son of Mary, the brother of James and Joset and Jude and Simon? His sisters, too, are they not here with us?' And they would not accept him.

4 And Jesus said to them, 'A prophet is despised only in his own country, among his own relations and in his own house';

5 and he could work no miracle there, except that he cured a few sick people by laying his hands on them.

6 He was amazed at their lack of faith. He made a tour round the villages, teaching.


Reading 2, Second Corinthians 12:7-10

7 Wherefore, so that I should not get above myself, I was given a thorn in the flesh, a messenger from Satan to batter me and prevent me from getting above myself.

8 About this, I have three times pleaded with the Lord that it might leave me;

9 but he has answered me, 'My grace is enough for you: for power is at full stretch in weakness.' It is, then, about my weaknesses that I am happiest of all to boast, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me;

10 and that is why I am glad of weaknesses, insults, constraints, persecutions and distress for Christ's sake. For it is when I am weak that I am strong.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
