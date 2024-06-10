Daily Reading for Monday, June 10th, 2024

Reading 1, First Kings 17:1-7

1 Elijah the Tishbite, of Tishbe in Gilead, said to Ahab, 'By the life of Yahweh, God of Israel, whom I serve, there will be neither dew nor rain these coming years unless I give the word.'

2 The word of Yahweh came to him,

3 'Go away from here, go east and hide by the torrent of Cherith, east of the Jordan.

4 You can drink from the stream, and I have ordered the ravens to bring you food there.'

5 So he set out and did as Yahweh had said; he went and stayed by the torrent of Cherith, east of the Jordan.

6 The ravens brought him bread in the morning and meat in the evening, and he quenched his thirst at the stream.

7 But after a while the stream dried up, for the country had had no rain.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 121:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8

1 [Song of Ascents] I lift up my eyes to the mountains; where is my help to come from?

2 My help comes from Yahweh who made heaven and earth.

3 May he save your foot from stumbling; may he, your guardian, not fall asleep!

4 You see -- he neither sleeps nor slumbers, the guardian of Israel.

5 Yahweh is your guardian, your shade, Yahweh, at your right hand.

6 By day the sun will not strike you, nor the moon by night.

7 Yahweh guards you from all harm Yahweh guards your life,

8 Yahweh guards your comings and goings, henceforth and for ever.