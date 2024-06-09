Daily Reading for Sunday, June 9th, 2024

Daily Reading for Sunday June 9, 2024 Reading 1, Genesis 3:9-15

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 130:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8

Gospel, Mark 3:20-35

Reading 2, Second Corinthians 4:13-5:1

Printable PDF of Today's Reading

Past / Future Daily Readings Reading 1, Genesis 3:9-15Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 130:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8Gospel, Mark 3:20-35Reading 2, Second Corinthians 4:13-5:1

Reading 1, Genesis 3:9-15 9 But Yahweh God called to the man. 'Where are you?' he asked. 10 'I heard the sound of you in the garden,' he replied. 'I was afraid because I was naked, so I hid.' 11 'Who told you that you were naked?' he asked. 'Have you been eating from the tree I forbade you to eat?' 12 The man replied, 'It was the woman you put with me; she gave me some fruit from the tree, and I ate it.' 13 Then Yahweh God said to the woman, 'Why did you do that?' The woman replied, 'The snake tempted me and I ate.' 14 Then Yahweh God said to the snake, 'Because you have done this, Accursed be you of all animals wild and tame! On your belly you will go and on dust you will feed as long as you live. 15 I shall put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; it will bruise your head and you will strike its heel.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 130:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 1 [Song of Ascents] From the depths I call to you, Yahweh: 2 Lord, hear my cry. Listen attentively to the sound of my pleading! 3 If you kept a record of our sins, Lord, who could stand their ground? 4 But with you is forgiveness, that you may be revered. 5 I rely, my whole being relies, Yahweh, on your promise. 6 My whole being hopes in the Lord, more than watchmen for daybreak; more than watchmen for daybreak 7 let Israel hope in Yahweh. For with Yahweh is faithful love, with him generous ransom; 8 and he will ransom Israel from all its sins.

Auction Alert, Place Bid Now

Gospel, Mark 3:20-35

20 He went home again, and once more such a crowd collected that they could not even have a meal.

21 When his relations heard of this, they set out to take charge of him; they said, 'He is out of his mind.'

22 The scribes who had come down from Jerusalem were saying, 'Beelzebul is in him,' and, 'It is through the prince of devils that he drives devils out.'

23 So he called them to him and spoke to them in parables,

24 'How can Satan drive out Satan? If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot last.

25 And if a household is divided against itself, that household can never last.

26 Now if Satan has rebelled against himself and is divided, he cannot last either -- it is the end of him.

27 But no one can make his way into a strong man's house and plunder his property unless he has first tied up the strong man. Only then can he plunder his house.

28 'In truth I tell you, all human sins will be forgiven, and all the blasphemies ever uttered;

29 but anyone who blasphemes against the Holy Spirit will never be forgiven, but is guilty of an eternal sin.'

30 This was because they were saying, 'There is an unclean spirit in him.'

31 Now his mother and his brothers arrived and, standing outside, sent in a message asking for him.

32 A crowd was sitting round him at the time the message was passed to him, 'Look, your mother and brothers and sisters are outside asking for you.'

33 He replied, 'Who are my mother and my brothers?'

34 And looking at those sitting in a circle round him, he said, 'Here are my mother and my brothers.

35 Anyone who does the will of God, that person is my brother and sister and mother.'

Reading 2, Second Corinthians 4:13-5:1

13 But as we have the same spirit of faith as is described in scripture -- I believed and therefore I spoke -we, too, believe and therefore we, too, speak,

14 realising that he who raised up the Lord Jesus will raise us up with Jesus in our turn, and bring us to himself -- and you as well.

15 You see, everything is for your benefit, so that as grace spreads, so, to the glory of God, thanksgiving may also overflow among more and more people.

16 That is why we do not waver; indeed, though this outer human nature of ours may be falling into decay, at the same time our inner human nature is renewed day by day.

17 The temporary, light burden of our hardships is earning us for ever an utterly incomparable, eternal weight of glory,

18 since what we aim for is not visible but invisible. Visible things are transitory, but invisible things eternal.

1 For we are well aware that when the tent that houses us on earth is folded up, there is a house for us from God, not made by human hands but everlasting, in the heavens.