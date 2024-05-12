Daily Reading for Sunday, May 12th, 2024

Daily Reading for Sunday May 12, 2024 Reading 1, Acts 1:15-17, 20-26

Reading 1, Acts 1:15-17, 20-26 15 One day Peter stood up to speak to the brothers -- there were about a hundred and twenty people in the congregation, 16 'Brothers,' he said, 'the passage of scripture had to be fulfilled in which the Holy Spirit, speaking through David, foretells the fate of Judas, who acted as guide to the men who arrested Jesus- 17 after being one of our number and sharing our ministry. 20 Now in the Book of Psalms it says: Reduce his encampment to ruin and leave his tent unoccupied. And again: Let someone else take over his office. 21 'Out of the men who have been with us the whole time that the Lord Jesus was living with us, 22 from the time when John was baptising until the day when he was taken up from us, one must be appointed to serve with us as a witness to his resurrection.' 23 Having nominated two candidates, Joseph known as Barsabbas, whose surname was Justus, and Matthias, 24 they prayed, 'Lord, you can read everyone's heart; show us therefore which of these two you have chosen 25 to take over this ministry and apostolate, which Judas abandoned to go to his proper place.' 26 They then drew lots for them, and as the lot fell to Matthias, he was listed as one of the twelve apostles.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 11-12, 19-20 1 [Of David] Bless Yahweh, my soul, from the depths of my being, his holy name; 2 bless Yahweh, my soul, never forget all his acts of kindness. 11 As the height of heaven above earth, so strong is his faithful love for those who fear him. 12 As the distance of east from west, so far from us does he put our faults. 19 Yahweh has fixed his throne in heaven, his sovereign power rules over all. 20 Bless Yahweh, all his angels, mighty warriors who fulfil his commands, attentive to the sound of his words.

Gospel, John 17:11-19

11 I am no longer in the world, but they are in the world, and I am coming to you. Holy Father, keep those you have given me true to your name, so that they may be one like us.

12 While I was with them, I kept those you had given me true to your name. I have watched over them and not one is lost except one who was destined to be lost, and this was to fulfil the scriptures.

13 But now I am coming to you and I say these things in the world to share my joy with them to the full.

14 I passed your word on to them, and the world hated them, because they belong to the world no more than I belong to the world.

15 I am not asking you to remove them from the world, but to protect them from the Evil One.

16 They do not belong to the world any more than I belong to the world.

17 Consecrate them in the truth; your word is truth.

18 As you sent me into the world, I have sent them into the world,

19 and for their sake I consecrate myself so that they too may be consecrated in truth.

Reading 2, First John 4:11-16

11 My dear friends, if God loved us so much, we too should love one another.

12 No one has ever seen God, but as long as we love one another God remains in us and his love comes to its perfection in us.

13 This is the proof that we remain in him and he in us, that he has given us a share in his Spirit.

14 We ourselves have seen and testify that the Father sent his Son as Saviour of the world.

15 Anyone who acknowledges that Jesus is the Son of God, God remains in him and he in God.

16 We have recognised for ourselves, and put our faith in, the love God has for us. God is love, and whoever remains in love remains in God and God in him.