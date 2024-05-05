We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Sunday, May 5th, 2024
Daily Reading for Sunday May 5, 2024Reading 1, Acts 10:25-26, 34-35, 44-48
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4
Gospel, John 15:9-17
Reading 2, First John 4:7-10
25 and as Peter reached the house Cornelius went out to meet him, fell at his feet and did him reverence.
26 But Peter helped him up. 'Stand up,' he said, ' after all, I am only a man!'
34 Then Peter addressed them, 'I now really understand', he said, 'that God has no favourites,
35 but that anybody of any nationality who fears him and does what is right is acceptable to him.
44 While Peter was still speaking the Holy Spirit came down on all the listeners.
45 Jewish believers who had accompanied Peter were all astonished that the gift of the Holy Spirit should be poured out on gentiles too,
46 since they could hear them speaking strange languages and proclaiming the greatness of God. Peter himself then said,
47 'Could anyone refuse the water of baptism to these people, now they have received the Holy Spirit just as we have?'
48 He then gave orders for them to be baptised in the name of Jesus Christ. Afterwards they begged him to stay on for some days.
1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.
2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,
3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.
4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!
9 I have loved you just as the Father has loved me. Remain in my love.
10 If you keep my commandments you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father's commandments and remain in his love.
11 I have told you this so that my own joy may be in you and your joy be complete.
12 This is my commandment: love one another, as I have loved you.
13 No one can have greater love than to lay down his life for his friends.
14 You are my friends, if you do what I command you.
15 I shall no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know the master's business; I call you friends, because I have made known to you everything I have learnt from my Father.
16 You did not choose me, no, I chose you; and I commissioned you to go out and to bear fruit, fruit that will last; so that the Father will give you anything you ask him in my name.
17 My command to you is to love one another.
7 My dear friends, let us love one another, since love is from God and everyone who loves is a child of God and knows God.
8 Whoever fails to love does not know God, because God is love.
9 This is the revelation of God's love for us, that God sent his only Son into the world that we might have life through him.
10 Love consists in this: it is not we who loved God, but God loved us and sent his Son to expiate our sins.
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, May 05, 2024
- St. Hilary of Arles: Saint of the Day for Sunday, May 05, 2024
- Padre Nuestro - Our Father (Lord's Prayer): Prayer of the Day for Sunday, May 05, 2024
- Daily Readings for Saturday, May 04, 2024
- St. Florian: Saint of the Day for Saturday, May 04, 2024
- The Universal Prayer (attributed to Pope Clement Xi): Prayer of the Day for Saturday, May 04, 2024
