Daily Reading for Sunday, April 7th, 2024

Daily Reading for Sunday April 7, 2024 Reading 1, Acts 4:32-35

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:2-4, 13-15, 22-24

Gospel, John 20:19-31

Reading 2, First John 5:1-6

Printable PDF of Today's Reading

Past / Future Daily Readings Reading 1, Acts 4:32-35Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:2-4, 13-15, 22-24Gospel, John 20:19-31Reading 2, First John 5:1-6

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >





Reading 1, Acts 4:32-35 32 The whole group of believers was united, heart and soul; no one claimed private ownership of any possessions, as everything they owned was held in common. 33 The apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus with great power, and they were all accorded great respect. 34 None of their members was ever in want, as all those who owned land or houses would sell them, and bring the money from the sale of them, 35 to present it to the apostles; it was then distributed to any who might be in need.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:2-4, 13-15, 22-24 2 Let the House of Israel say, 'His faithful love endures for ever.' 3 Let the House of Aaron say, 'His faithful love endures for ever.' 4 Let those who fear Yahweh say, 'His faithful love endures for ever.' 13 I was pushed hard, to make me fall, but Yahweh came to my help. 14 Yahweh is my strength and my song, he has been my Saviour. 15 Shouts of joy and salvation, in the tents of the upright, 'Yahweh's right hand is triumphant, 22 The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; 23 This is Yahweh's doing, and we marvel at it. 24 This is the day which Yahweh has made, a day for us to rejoice and be glad.

We ask you, humbly, to help. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give.Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, John 20:19-31

19 In the evening of that same day, the first day of the week, the doors were closed in the room where the disciples were, for fear of the Jews. Jesus came and stood among them. He said to them, 'Peace be with you,'

20 and, after saying this, he showed them his hands and his side. The disciples were filled with joy at seeing the Lord,

21 and he said to them again, 'Peace be with you. 'As the Father sent me, so am I sending you.'

22 After saying this he breathed on them and said: Receive the Holy Spirit.

23 If you forgive anyone's sins, they are forgiven; if you retain anyone's sins, they are retained.

24 Thomas, called the Twin, who was one of the Twelve, was not with them when Jesus came.

25 So the other disciples said to him, 'We have seen the Lord,' but he answered, 'Unless I can see the holes that the nails made in his hands and can put my finger into the holes they made, and unless I can put my hand into his side, I refuse to believe.'

26 Eight days later the disciples were in the house again and Thomas was with them. The doors were closed, but Jesus came in and stood among them. 'Peace be with you,' he said.

27 Then he spoke to Thomas, 'Put your finger here; look, here are my hands. Give me your hand; put it into my side. Do not be unbelieving any more but believe.'

28 Thomas replied, 'My Lord and my God!'

29 Jesus said to him: You believe because you can see me. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe.

30 There were many other signs that Jesus worked in the sight of the disciples, but they are not recorded in this book.

31 These are recorded so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that believing this you may have life through his name.

Reading 2, First John 5:1-6

1 Whoever believes that Jesus is the Christ is a child of God, and whoever loves the father loves the son.

2 In this way we know that we love God's children, when we love God and keep his commandments.

3 This is what the love of God is: keeping his commandments. Nor are his commandments burdensome,

4 because every child of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world -- our faith.

5 Who can overcome the world but the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God?

6 He it is who came by water and blood, Jesus Christ, not with water alone but with water and blood, and it is the Spirit that bears witness, for the Spirit is Truth.