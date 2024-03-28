Daily Reading for Thursday, March 28th, 2024

Reading 1, Isaiah 61:1-3, 6, 8-9 1 The spirit of Lord Yahweh is on me for Yahweh has anointed me. He has sent me to bring the news to the afflicted, to soothe the broken-hearted, 2 to proclaim liberty to captives, release to those in prison, to proclaim a year of favour from Yahweh and a day of vengeance for our God, to comfort all who mourn 3 (to give to Zion's mourners), to give them for ashes a garland, for mourning-dress, the oil of gladness, for despondency, festal attire; and they will be called 'terebinths of saving justice', planted by Yahweh to glorify him. 6 but you will be called 'priests of Yahweh' and be addressed as 'ministers of our God'. You will feed on the wealth of nations, you will supplant them in their glory. 8 For I am Yahweh: I love fair judgement, I hate robbery and wrong-doing, and I shall reward them faithfully and make an everlasting covenant with them. 9 Their race will be famous throughout the nations and their offspring throughout the peoples. All who see them will admit that they are a race whom Yahweh has blessed.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 89:21-22, 25, 27 21 My hand will always be with him, my arm will make him strong. 22 'No enemy will be able to outwit him, no wicked man overcome him; 25 I shall establish his power over the sea, his dominion over the rivers. 27 So I shall make him my first-born, the highest of earthly kings.

Gospel, Luke 4:16-21

16 He came to Nazara, where he had been brought up, and went into the synagogue on the Sabbath day as he usually did. He stood up to read,

17 and they handed him the scroll of the prophet Isaiah. Unrolling the scroll he found the place where it is written:

18 The spirit of the Lord is on me, for he has anointed me to bring the good news to the afflicted. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to captives, sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free,

19 to proclaim a year of favour from the Lord.

20 He then rolled up the scroll, gave it back to the assistant and sat down. And all eyes in the synagogue were fixed on him.

21 Then he began to speak to them, 'This text is being fulfilled today even while you are listening.'

Reading 2, Revelation 1:5-8

5 and from Jesus Christ, the faithful witness, the First-born from the dead, the highest of earthly kings. He loves us and has washed away our sins with his blood,

6 and made us a Kingdom of Priests to serve his God and Father; to him, then, be glory and power for ever and ever. Amen.

7 Look, he is coming on the clouds; everyone will see him, even those who pierced him, and all the races of the earth will mourn over him. Indeed this shall be so. Amen.

8 'I am the Alpha and the Omega,' says the Lord God, who is, who was, and who is to come, the Almighty.