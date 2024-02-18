Daily Reading for Sunday, February 18th, 2024
Daily Reading for Sunday February 18, 2024Reading 1, Genesis 9:8-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 6-7, 8-9
Gospel, Mark 1:12-15
Reading 2, First Peter 3:18-22
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Genesis 9:8-15
8 God spoke as follows to Noah and his sons,
9 'I am now establishing my covenant with you and with your descendants to come,
10 and with every living creature that was with you: birds, cattle and every wild animal with you; everything that came out of the ark, every living thing on earth.
11 And I shall maintain my covenant with you: that never again shall all living things be destroyed by the waters of a flood, nor shall there ever again be a flood to devastate the earth.'
12 'And this', God said, 'is the sign of the covenant which I now make between myself and you and every living creature with you for all ages to come:
13 I now set my bow in the clouds and it will be the sign of the covenant between me and the earth.
14 When I gather the clouds over the earth and the bow appears in the clouds,
15 I shall recall the covenant between myself and you and every living creature, in a word all living things, and never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all living things.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 25:4-5, 6-7, 8-9
4 DIRECT me in your ways, Yahweh, and teach me your paths.
5 ENCOURAGE me to walk in your truth and teach me since you are the God who saves me. FOR my hope is in you all day long -- such is your generosity, Yahweh.
6 GOODNESS and faithful love have been yours for ever, Yahweh, do not forget them.
7 HOLD not my youthful sins against me, but remember me as your faithful love dictates.
8 INTEGRITY and generosity are marks of Yahweh for he brings sinners back to the path.
9 JUDICIOUSLY he guides the humble, instructing the poor in his way.
Gospel, Mark 1:12-15
12 And at once the Spirit drove him into the desert
13 and he remained there for forty days, and was put to the test by Satan. He was with the wild animals, and the angels looked after him.
14 After John had been arrested, Jesus went into Galilee. There he proclaimed the gospel from God saying,
15 'The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is close at hand. Repent, and believe the gospel.'
Reading 2, First Peter 3:18-22
18 Christ himself died once and for all for sins, the upright for the sake of the guilty, to lead us to God. In the body he was put to death, in the spirit he was raised to life,
19 and, in the spirit, he went to preach to the spirits in prison.
20 They refused to believe long ago, while God patiently waited to receive them, in Noah's time when the ark was being built. In it only a few, that is eight souls, were saved through water.
21 It is the baptism corresponding to this water which saves you now -- not the washing off of physical dirt but the pledge of a good conscience given to God through the resurrection of Jesus Christ,
22 who has entered heaven and is at God's right hand, with angels, ruling forces and powers subject to him.
