Daily Reading for Thursday, February 1st, 2024

Reading 1, First Kings 2:1-4, 10-12

10 but he did not invite the prophet Nathan, or Benaiah, or the champions, or his brother Solomon.

11 Nathan then said to Bathsheba, Solomon's mother, 'Have you not heard that, unknown to our lord David, Adonijah son of Haggith has become king?

12 Well, this is my advice to you if you want to save your own life and the life of your son Solomon.

1 As David's life drew to its close he laid this charge on his son Solomon,

2 'I am going the way of all the earth. Be strong and show yourself a man.

3 Observe the injunctions of Yahweh your God, following his ways and keeping his laws, his commandments, his ordinances and his decrees, as stands written in the Law of Moses, so that you may be successful in everything you do and undertake,

4 and that Yahweh may fulfil the promise which he made me, "If your sons are careful how they behave, and walk loyally before me with all their heart and soul, you will never want for a man on the throne of Israel."

Responsorial Psalm, First Chronicles 29:10, 11, 11-12, 12

10 Hence, in the presence of the whole assembly David blessed Yahweh. David said: 'May you be blessed, Yahweh, God of Israel our ancestor, for ever and for ever!

11 Yours, Yahweh, is the greatness, the power, the splendour, length of days and glory, everything in heaven and on earth is yours. Yours is the sovereignty, Yahweh; you are exalted, supreme over all.

12 Wealth and riches come from you, you are ruler of all, in your hand lie strength and power, and you bestow greatness and might on whomsoever you please.