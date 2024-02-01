Daily Reading for Thursday, February 1st, 2024
Reading 1, First Kings 2:1-4, 10-12
Responsorial Psalm, First Chronicles 29:10, 11, 11-12, 12
Gospel, Mark 6:7-13
Reading 1, First Kings 2:1-4, 10-12
10 but he did not invite the prophet Nathan, or Benaiah, or the champions, or his brother Solomon.
11 Nathan then said to Bathsheba, Solomon's mother, 'Have you not heard that, unknown to our lord David, Adonijah son of Haggith has become king?
12 Well, this is my advice to you if you want to save your own life and the life of your son Solomon.
1 As David's life drew to its close he laid this charge on his son Solomon,
2 'I am going the way of all the earth. Be strong and show yourself a man.
3 Observe the injunctions of Yahweh your God, following his ways and keeping his laws, his commandments, his ordinances and his decrees, as stands written in the Law of Moses, so that you may be successful in everything you do and undertake,
4 and that Yahweh may fulfil the promise which he made me, "If your sons are careful how they behave, and walk loyally before me with all their heart and soul, you will never want for a man on the throne of Israel."
Responsorial Psalm, First Chronicles 29:10, 11, 11-12, 12
10 Hence, in the presence of the whole assembly David blessed Yahweh. David said: 'May you be blessed, Yahweh, God of Israel our ancestor, for ever and for ever!
11 Yours, Yahweh, is the greatness, the power, the splendour, length of days and glory, everything in heaven and on earth is yours. Yours is the sovereignty, Yahweh; you are exalted, supreme over all.
12 Wealth and riches come from you, you are ruler of all, in your hand lie strength and power, and you bestow greatness and might on whomsoever you please.
Gospel, Mark 6:7-13
7 Then he summoned the Twelve and began to send them out in pairs, giving them authority over unclean spirits.
8 And he instructed them to take nothing for the journey except a staff -- no bread, no haversack, no coppers for their purses.
9 They were to wear sandals but, he added, 'Don't take a spare tunic.'
10 And he said to them, 'If you enter a house anywhere, stay there until you leave the district.
11 And if any place does not welcome you and people refuse to listen to you, as you walk away shake off the dust under your feet as evidence to them.'
12 So they set off to proclaim repentance;
13 and they cast out many devils, and anointed many sick people with oil and cured them.
