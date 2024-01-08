Daily Reading for Monday, January 8th, 2024

Reading 1, First Samuel 1:1-8

1 There was a man of Ramathaim, a Zuphite from the highlands of Ephraim whose name was Elkanah son of Jeroham, son of Elihu, son of Tohu, son of Zuph, an Ephraimite.

2 He had two wives, one called Hannah, the other Peninnah; Peninnah had children but Hannah had none.

3 Every year this man used to go up from his town to worship, and to sacrifice to Yahweh Sabaoth at Shiloh. (The two sons of Eli, Hophni and Phinehas, were there as priests of Yahweh.)

4 One day Elkanah offered a sacrifice. Now he used to give portions to Peninnah and to all her sons and daughters;

5 to Hannah, however, he would give only one portion: for, although he loved Hannah more, Yahweh had made her barren.

6 Furthermore, her rival would taunt and provoke her, because Yahweh had made her womb barren.

7 And this went on year after year; every time they went up to the temple of Yahweh she used to taunt her. On that day she wept and would not eat anything;

8 so her husband Elkanah said, 'Hannah, why are you crying? Why are you not eating anything? Why are you so sad? Am I not more to you than ten sons?'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 116:12-13, 14-17, 18-19

12 What return can I make to Yahweh for his generosity to me?

13 I shall take up the cup of salvation and call on the name of Yahweh.

14 I shall fulfil my vows to Yahweh, witnessed by all his people.

15 Costly in Yahweh's sight is the death of his faithful.

16 I beg you, Yahweh! I am your servant, I am your servant and my mother was your servant; you have undone my fetters.

17 I shall offer you a sacrifice of thanksgiving and call on the name of Yahweh.

18 I shall fulfil my vows to Yahweh, witnessed by all his people,

19 in the courts of the house of Yahweh, in your very heart, Jerusalem.