Daily Reading for Monday, December 4th, 2023

Reading 1, Isaiah 2:1-5

1 The vision of Isaiah son of Amoz, concerning Judah and Jerusalem.

2 It will happen in the final days that the mountain of Yahweh's house will rise higher than the mountains and tower above the heights. Then all the nations will stream to it,

3 many peoples will come to it and say, 'Come, let us go up to the mountain of Yahweh, to the house of the God of Jacob that he may teach us his ways so that we may walk in his paths.' For the Law will issue from Zion and the word of Yahweh from Jerusalem.

4 Then he will judge between the nations and arbitrate between many peoples. They will hammer their swords into ploughshares and their spears into sickles. Nation will not lift sword against nation, no longer will they learn how to make war.

5 House of Jacob, come, let us walk in Yahweh's light.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9

1 [Song of Ascents Of David] I rejoiced that they said to me, 'Let us go to the house of Yahweh.'

2 At last our feet are standing at your gates, Jerusalem!

3 Jerusalem, built as a city, in one united whole,

4 there the tribes go up, the tribes of Yahweh, a sign for Israel to give thanks to the name of Yahweh.

5 For there are set the thrones of judgement, the thrones of the house of David.

6 Pray for the peace of Jerusalem, prosperity for your homes!

7 Peace within your walls, prosperity in your palaces!

8 For love of my brothers and my friends I will say, 'Peace upon you!'

9 For love of the house of Yahweh our God I will pray for your well-being.