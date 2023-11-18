Daily Reading for Saturday, November 18th, 2023
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:2-3, 36-37, 42-43
Gospel, Luke 18:1-8
14 When peaceful silence lay over all, and night had run the half of her swift course,
15 down from the heavens, from the royal throne, leapt your all-powerful Word like a pitiless warrior into the heart of a land doomed to destruction. Carrying your unambiguous command like a sharp sword,
16 it stood, and filled the universe with death; though standing on the earth, it touched the sky.
6 For the whole creation, submissive to your commands, had its very nature re-created, so that your children should be preserved from harm.
7 Overshadowing the camp there was the cloud; where there had been water, dry land was seen to rise; the Red Sea became an unimpeded way, the tempestuous waves, a green plain;
8 sheltered by your hand, the whole nation passed across, gazing at these amazing prodigies.
9 They were like horses at pasture, they skipped like lambs, singing your praises, Lord, their deliverer.
2 Sing to him, make music for him, recount all his wonders!
3 Glory in his holy name, let the hearts that seek Yahweh rejoice!
36 He struck all the first-born in their land, the flower of all their manhood;
37 he led Israel out with silver and gold; in their tribes there was none who stumbled.
42 Faithful to his sacred promise, given to his servant Abraham,
43 he led out his people with rejoicing, his chosen ones with shouts of joy.
1 Then he told them a parable about the need to pray continually and never lose heart.
2 'There was a judge in a certain town,' he said, 'who had neither fear of God nor respect for anyone.
3 In the same town there was also a widow who kept on coming to him and saying, "I want justice from you against my enemy!"
4 For a long time he refused, but at last he said to himself, "Even though I have neither fear of God nor respect for any human person,
5 I must give this widow her just rights since she keeps pestering me, or she will come and slap me in the face." '
6 And the Lord said, 'You notice what the unjust judge has to say?
7 Now, will not God see justice done to his elect if they keep calling to him day and night even though he still delays to help them?
8 I promise you, he will see justice done to them, and done speedily. But when the Son of man comes, will he find any faith on earth?'
