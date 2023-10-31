 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 31st, 2023

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible

Daily Reading for Tuesday October 31, 2023

Reading 1, Romans 8:18-25
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6
Gospel, Luke 13:18-21
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Romans 8:18-25

18 In my estimation, all that we suffer in the present time is nothing in comparison with the glory which is destined to be disclosed for us,

19 for the whole creation is waiting with eagerness for the children of God to be revealed.

20 It was not for its own purposes that creation had frustration imposed on it, but for the purposes of him who imposed it-

21 with the intention that the whole creation itself might be freed from its slavery to corruption and brought into the same glorious freedom as the children of God.

22 We are well aware that the whole creation, until this time, has been groaning in labour pains.

23 And not only that: we too, who have the first-fruits of the Spirit, even we are groaning inside ourselves, waiting with eagerness for our bodies to be set free.

24 In hope, we already have salvation; in hope, not visibly present, or we should not be hoping -- nobody goes on hoping for something which is already visible.

25 But having this hope for what we cannot yet see, we are able to wait for it with persevering confidence.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 126:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6

1 [Song of Ascents] When Yahweh brought back Zion's captives we lived in a dream;

2 then our mouths filled with laughter, and our lips with song. Then the nations kept saying, 'What great deeds Yahweh has done for them!'

3 Yes, Yahweh did great deeds for us, and we were overjoyed.

4 Bring back, Yahweh, our people from captivity like torrents in the Negeb!

5 Those who sow in tears sing as they reap.

6 He went off, went off weeping, carrying the seed. He comes back, comes back singing, bringing in his sheaves.


Should Catholics Celebrate Halloween?

Should Catholics Celebrate Halloween?

Speakin' with the Deacons
Live Wednesday 10/25 @ 10am PDT
Join US LIVE on YouTube

Gospel, Luke 13:18-21

18 He went on to say, 'What is the kingdom of God like? What shall I compare it with?

19 It is like a mustard seed which a man took and threw into his garden: it grew and became a tree, and the birds of the air sheltered in its branches.'

20 Again he said, 'What shall I compare the kingdom of God with?

21 It is like the yeast a woman took and mixed in with three measures of flour till it was leavened all through.'


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
October 2023
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

More Bible

LIght Your Free Payer Candle for a departed loved one

LIght Your Free Payer Candle for a departed loved one

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Speakin' with the Deacons logo
LIVE Rosary show logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Celebrate Sunday Mass - 10.29.23

Daily Catholic

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Give them the Chance

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!