 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Saturday, October 28th, 2023

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Saturday, October 28th, 2023 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Saturday October 28, 2023

Reading 1, Ephesians 2:19-22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:2-3, 4-5
Gospel, Luke 6:12-16
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Ephesians 2:19-22

19 So you are no longer aliens or foreign visitors; you are fellow-citizens with the holy people of God and part of God's household.

20 You are built upon the foundations of the apostles and prophets, and Christ Jesus himself is the cornerstone.

21 Every structure knit together in him grows into a holy temple in the Lord;

22 and you too, in him, are being built up into a dwelling-place of God in the Spirit.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:2-3, 4-5

2 day discourses of it to day, night to night hands on the knowledge.

3 No utterance at all, no speech, not a sound to be heard,

4 but from the entire earth the design stands out, this message reaches the whole world. High above, he pitched a tent for the sun,

5 who comes forth from his pavilion like a bridegroom, delights like a champion in the course to be run.


20% off Sale @ Montana Ranch and Cattle

20% off Sale @ Montana Ranch and Cattle

Gospel, Luke 6:12-16

12 Now it happened in those days that he went onto the mountain to pray; and he spent the whole night in prayer to God.

13 When day came he summoned his disciples and picked out twelve of them; he called them 'apostles':

14 Simon whom he called Peter, and his brother Andrew, James, John, Philip, Bartholomew,

15 Matthew, Thomas, James son of Alphaeus, Simon called the Zealot,

16 Judas son of James, and Judas Iscariot who became a traitor.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
October 2023
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031

More Bible

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Should Catholics Celebrate Halloween?

Should Catholics Celebrate Halloween?

Speakin' with the Deacons
Live Wednesday 10/25 @ 10am PDT
Join US LIVE on YouTube

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Speakin' with the Deacons logo
LIVE Rosary show logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Celebrate Sunday Mass - 10.29.23

Daily Catholic

Give them the Chance

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!