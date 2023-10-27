Daily Reading for Friday, October 27th, 2023

Speakin' with the Deacons Live Wednesday 10/25 @ 10am PDT Join US LIVE on YouTube

Reading 1, Romans 7:18-25

18 And really, I know of nothing good living in me -- in my natural self, that is -- for though the will to do what is good is in me, the power to do it is not:

19 the good thing I want to do, I never do; the evil thing which I do not want -- that is what I do.

20 But every time I do what I do not want to, then it is not myself acting, but the sin that lives in me.

21 So I find this rule: that for me, where I want to do nothing but good, evil is close at my side.

22 In my inmost self I dearly love God's law,

23 but I see that acting on my body there is a different law which battles against the law in my mind. So I am brought to be a prisoner of that law of sin which lives inside my body.

24 What a wretched man I am! Who will rescue me from this body doomed to death?

25 God -- thanks be to him -- through Jesus Christ our Lord. So it is that I myself with my mind obey the law of God, but in my disordered nature I obey the law of sin.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:66, 68, 76, 77, 93, 94

66 Teach me judgement and knowledge, for I rely on your commandments.

68 You are generous and act generously, teach me your will.

76 Your faithful love must be my consolation, as you have promised your servant.

77 Treat me with tenderness and I shall live, for your Law is my delight.

93 I shall never forget your precepts, for by them you have given me life.

94 I am yours, save me, for I seek your precepts.