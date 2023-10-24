Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 24th, 2023

If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving.

Reading 1, Romans 5:12, 15, 17-19, 20-21

12 Well then; it was through one man that sin came into the world, and through sin death, and thus death has spread through the whole human race because everyone has sinned.

15 There is no comparison between the free gift and the offence. If death came to many through the offence of one man, how much greater an effect the grace of God has had, coming to so many and so plentifully as a free gift through the one man Jesus Christ!

17 It was by one man's offence that death came to reign over all, but how much greater the reign in life of those who receive the fullness of grace and the gift of saving justice, through the one man, Jesus Christ.

18 One man's offence brought condemnation on all humanity; and one man's good act has brought justification and life to all humanity.

19 Just as by one man's disobedience many were made sinners, so by one man's obedience are many to be made upright.

20 When law came on the scene, it was to multiply the offences. But however much sin increased, grace was always greater;

21 so that as sin's reign brought death, so grace was to rule through saving justice that leads to eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 40:7-8, 8-9, 10, 17

7 then I said, 'Here I am, I am coming.' In the scroll of the book it is written of me,

8 my delight is to do your will; your law, my God, is deep in my heart.

9 I proclaimed the saving justice of Yahweh in the great assembly. See, I will not hold my tongue, as you well know.

10 I have not kept your saving justice locked in the depths of my heart, but have spoken of your constancy and saving help. I have made no secret of your faithful and steadfast love, in the great assembly.

17 Poor and needy as I am, the Lord has me in mind. You, my helper, my Saviour, my God, do not delay.