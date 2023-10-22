Daily Reading for Sunday, October 22nd, 2023
Daily Reading for Sunday October 22, 2023Reading 1, Isaiah 45:1, 4-6
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:1, 3, 4-5, 7-8, 9-10
Gospel, Matthew 22:15-21
Reading 2, First Thessalonians 1:1-5
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Isaiah 45:1, 4-6
1 Thus says Yahweh to his anointed one, to Cyrus whom, he says, I have grasped by his right hand, to make the nations bow before him and to disarm kings, to open gateways before him so that their gates be closed no more:
4 It is for the sake of my servant Jacob and of Israel my chosen one, that I have called you by your name, have given you a title though you do not know me.
5 I am Yahweh, and there is no other, there is no other God except me. Though you do not know me, I have armed you
6 so that it may be known from east to west that there is no one except me. I am Yahweh, and there is no other,
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:1, 3, 4-5, 7-8, 9-10
1 Sing a new song to Yahweh! Sing to Yahweh, all the earth!
3 declare his glory among the nations, his marvels to every people!
4 Great is Yahweh, worthy of all praise, more awesome than any of the gods.
5 All the gods of the nations are idols! It was Yahweh who made the heavens;
7 Give to Yahweh, families of nations, give to Yahweh glory and power,
8 give to Yahweh the glory due to his name! Bring an offering and enter his courts,
9 adore Yahweh in the splendour of his holiness. Tremble before him, all the earth.
10 Say among the nations, 'Yahweh is king.' The world is set firm, it cannot be moved. He will judge the nations with justice.
Gospel, Matthew 22:15-21
15 Then the Pharisees went away to work out between them how to trap him in what he said.
16 And they sent their disciples to him, together with some Herodians, to say, 'Master, we know that you are an honest man and teach the way of God in all honesty, and that you are not afraid of anyone, because human rank means nothing to you.
17 Give us your opinion, then. Is it permissible to pay taxes to Caesar or not?'
18 But Jesus was aware of their malice and replied, 'You hypocrites! Why are you putting me to the test?
19 Show me the money you pay the tax with.' They handed him a denarius,
20 and he said, 'Whose portrait is this? Whose title?'
21 They replied, 'Caesar's.' Then he said to them, 'Very well, pay Caesar what belongs to Caesar -- and God what belongs to God.'
Reading 2, First Thessalonians 1:1-5
1 Paul, Silvanus and Timothy, to the Church in Thessalonica which is in God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Grace to you and peace.
2 We always thank God for you all, mentioning you in our prayers continually.
3 We remember before our God and Father how active is the faith, how unsparing the love, how persevering the hope which you have from our Lord Jesus Christ.
4 We know, brothers loved by God, that you have been chosen,
5 because our gospel came to you not only in words, but also in power and in the Holy Spirit and with great effect. And you observed the sort of life we lived when we were with you, which was for your sake.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for October 21st, 2023Reading 1, Romans 4:13, 16-18
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:6-7, 8-9, 42-43
Gospel, Luke 12:8-12
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, October 22, 2023
- St. Pope John Paul II: Saint of the Day for Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Prayer to St. John Paul II: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Daily Readings for Saturday, October 21, 2023
- St. Hilarion: Saint of the Day for Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Prayer to Holy Michael the Archangel: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, October 21, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
What is Heaven and How do I get there?
Speakin' with the Deacons
Live Wednesday 10/18 @ 10am PDT
Join US LIVE on YouTube
Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2023 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.