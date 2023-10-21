Daily Reading for Saturday, October 21st, 2023

Reading 1, Romans 4:13, 16-18

13 For the promise to Abraham and his descendants that he should inherit the world was not through the Law, but through the uprightness of faith.

16 That is why the promise is to faith, so that it comes as a free gift and is secure for all the descendants, not only those who rely on the Law but all those others who rely on the faith of Abraham, the ancestor of us all

17 (as scripture says: I have made you the father of many nations). Abraham is our father in the eyes of God, in whom he put his faith, and who brings the dead to life and calls into existence what does not yet exist.

18 Though there seemed no hope, he hoped and believed that he was to become father of many nations in fulfilment of the promise: Just so will your descendants be.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:6-7, 8-9, 42-43

6 Stock of Abraham, his servant, children of Jacob whom he chose!

7 He is Yahweh our God, his judgements touch the whole world.

8 He remembers his covenant for ever, the promise he laid down for a thousand generations,

9 which he concluded with Abraham, the oath he swore to Isaac.

42 Faithful to his sacred promise, given to his servant Abraham,

43 he led out his people with rejoicing, his chosen ones with shouts of joy.