Daily Reading for Wednesday, October 18th, 2023

Reading 1, Second Timothy 4:9-17

9 Make every effort to come and see me as soon as you can.

10 As it is, Demas has deserted me for love of this life and gone to Thessalonica, Crescens has gone to Galatia and Titus to Dalmatia;

11 only Luke is with me. Bring Mark with you; I find him a useful helper in my work.

12 I have sent Tychicus to Ephesus.

13 When you come, bring the cloak I left with Carpus in Troas, and the scrolls, especially the parchment ones.

14 Alexander the coppersmith has done me a lot of harm; the Lord will repay him as his deeds deserve.

15 Be on your guard against him yourself, because he has been bitterly contesting everything that we say.

16 The first time I had to present my defence, no one came into court to support me. Every one of them deserted me -- may they not be held accountable for it.

17 But the Lord stood by me and gave me power, so that through me the message might be fully proclaimed for all the gentiles to hear; and so I was saved from the lion's mouth.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:10-11, 12-13, 17-18

10 All your creatures shall thank you, Yahweh, and your faithful shall bless you.

11 They shall speak of the glory of your kingship and tell of your might,

12 making known your mighty deeds to the children of Adam, the glory and majesty of your kingship.

13 Your kingship is a kingship for ever, your reign lasts from age to age. Yahweh is trustworthy in all his words, and upright in all his deeds.

17 Upright in all that he does, Yahweh acts only in faithful love.

18 He is close to all who call upon him, all who call on him from the heart.