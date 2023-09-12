Daily Reading for Tuesday, September 12th, 2023
Daily Reading for Tuesday September 12, 2023Reading 1, Colossians 2:6-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:1-2, 8-9, 10-11
Gospel, Luke 6:12-19
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Reading 1, Colossians 2:6-15
6 So then, as you received Jesus as Lord and Christ, now live your lives in him,
7 be rooted in him and built up on him, held firm by the faith you have been taught, and overflowing with thanksgiving.
8 Make sure that no one captivates you with the empty lure of a 'philosophy' of the kind that human beings hand on, based on the principles of this world and not on Christ.
9 In him, in bodily form, lives divinity in all its fullness,
10 and in him you too find your own fulfilment, in the one who is the head of every sovereignty and ruling force.
11 In him you have been circumcised, with a circumcision performed, not by human hand, but by the complete stripping of your natural self. This is circumcision according to Christ.
12 You have been buried with him by your baptism; by which, too, you have been raised up with him through your belief in the power of God who raised him from the dead.
13 You were dead, because you were sinners and uncircumcised in body: he has brought you to life with him, he has forgiven us every one of our sins.
14 He has wiped out the record of our debt to the Law, which stood against us; he has destroyed it by nailing it to the cross;
15 and he has stripped the sovereignties and the ruling forces, and paraded them in public, behind him in his triumphal procession.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:1-2, 8-9, 10-11
1 [Hymn of Praise Of David] I shall praise you to the heights, God my King, I shall bless your name for ever and ever.
2 Day after day I shall bless you, I shall praise your name for ever and ever.
8 Yahweh is tenderness and pity, slow to anger, full of faithful love.
9 Yahweh is generous to all, his tenderness embraces all his creatures.
10 All your creatures shall thank you, Yahweh, and your faithful shall bless you.
11 They shall speak of the glory of your kingship and tell of your might,
Gospel, Luke 6:12-19
12 Now it happened in those days that he went onto the mountain to pray; and he spent the whole night in prayer to God.
13 When day came he summoned his disciples and picked out twelve of them; he called them 'apostles':
14 Simon whom he called Peter, and his brother Andrew, James, John, Philip, Bartholomew,
15 Matthew, Thomas, James son of Alphaeus, Simon called the Zealot,
16 Judas son of James, and Judas Iscariot who became a traitor.
17 He then came down with them and stopped at a piece of level ground where there was a large gathering of his disciples, with a great crowd of people from all parts of Judaea and Jerusalem and the coastal region of Tyre and Sidon
18 who had come to hear him and to be cured of their diseases. People tormented by unclean spirits were also cured,
19 and everyone in the crowd was trying to touch him because power came out of him that cured them all.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for September 11th, 2023Reading 1, Colossians 1:24-2:3
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 62:6-7, 9
Gospel, Luke 6:6-11
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Monday, Sept 11th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Paphnutius
-
Prayer of the Day for Monday, Sept 11
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saints & Angels
-
St. Matthew
-
St. Michael the Archangel
Pope Francis Offers Condolences and Prayers for Morocco Earthquake Victims
-
Pope Francis Reflects on Fraternal Correction and Condemns Gossip
-
One Young Cancer Survivor Gets a Miracle and Gives Back
-
Scandal - California Declares August 'Transgender History Month'
-
Follow-On to Laudato Si Coming October 4
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- St. Ailbhe: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Family Prayer Time: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Daily Readings for Monday, September 11, 2023
- St. Paphnutius: Saint of the Day for Monday, September 11, 2023
- Prayer of Praise: Prayer of the Day for Monday, September 11, 2023
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.